Connie Saylor Johnson, who lived in Nezperce, disappeared from a hunting camp where she was working as a cook in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness Area in October 2018. An extensive search by several local, state and federal agencies failed to turn up any clues about her disappearance. However, her dog, Ace, did return to the Moose Creek Ranger Station about three weeks later.

Johnson was a lifelong educator and champion of the Idaho and Montana wilderness. Her friends and family established the Connie Saylor Johnson Wilderness Education Fund (CSJWEF) to honor her work to provide hands-on wilderness education experiences to people of all ages. The fund has grown steadily since her death in 2018 through contributions from supporters of wilderness education. The fund is administered by the Selway-Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation (SBFCF), for which Johnson served from 2009 to 2018 as a staff and board member.

