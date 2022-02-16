Connie Saylor Johnson, who lived in Nezperce, disappeared from a hunting camp where she was working as a cook in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness Area in October 2018. An extensive search by several local, state and federal agencies failed to turn up any clues about her disappearance. However, her dog, Ace, did return to the Moose Creek Ranger Station about three weeks later.
Johnson was a lifelong educator and champion of the Idaho and Montana wilderness. Her friends and family established the Connie Saylor Johnson Wilderness Education Fund (CSJWEF) to honor her work to provide hands-on wilderness education experiences to people of all ages. The fund has grown steadily since her death in 2018 through contributions from supporters of wilderness education. The fund is administered by the Selway-Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation (SBFCF), for which Johnson served from 2009 to 2018 as a staff and board member.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.