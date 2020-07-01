GRANGEVILLE -- The Free Press has been recording the winners for the past decade; however, due to where Border Days has fallen, the records are not exactly the same for each year, but what’s available will give a good idea of who may be players in the game for 2020.
*In 2009, winners on the first day were Jon Schumacher and Drew Lindsley; second day winners were Chris Wagner and Sam Mallane; Neal Wassmuth and Austin Wassmuth won on the third day. This year, 3,280 people participated, using 137 dozen eggs in all.
*In 2010, winners by day were Jesse Stone and Nels Solberg; Craig Spencer and Jay Spencer; and Austin Wassmuth and Mike Wassmuth. 1,450 people participated the first day.
*In 2011, Dave Ellis and Jared Ellis, Josh Biggs and Billy Stockton and Wassmuth brothers Neal and Austin, who also won an overall toss-off, were again winners. On this 100th anniversary of Border Days, 4,730 people participated in the toss.
*In 2012, winners were (again) Neal and Austin Wassmuth, Cooper Wright and Seth Dreadfulwater and Josh Stegner and David Green. 3,196 participated.
*In 2013, father and son team Craig and Jay Spencer again took honors, as well as father-son team Tracy and Booker Bush, and friends Jason Vanderwall and Chad Hill. 3,162 people took part.
*In 2014, Tom Anderson and Grady Anderson, Michael Woods and Nathan Lothspeich and – once again – Neal and Austin Wassmuth won the third day as well as the overall toss-off. 3,438 people participated.
*In 2015, winners were Bryan Laufenberg and Kallen Shira on days one and three, and Joe Green and Greg May won on day two. 3,006 took part.
*In 2016, day one winner was again Craig Spencer, but this time with his son, Lee; Cole Lindsley and Austin Parks took day two as well as the toss-off; and, father-daughter duo Mike Key and Chantel Key Kaufman won on day three. A whopping 4,290 people participated.
*In 2017, only day one winners were recorded: Josh Bransford and Jeremy Harris. 3,786 people tossed eggs this year.
*In 2018, winners were Greg Stone and Jesse Stone, Austin Parks and Cole Lindsley and, once again, Craig and Jay Spencer, who also won the overall toss-off. 4,240 people participated.
*In 2019, winners were Dillon & Tyler Krogh of Grangeville/Boise; Josh Bransford and Michael Woods of Grangeville; and Matt and Simi Hedberg of Eagle, who were also the toss-off winners. Overall, 4,512 people participated.
