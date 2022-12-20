“Better late than never news, the community calendars have been around Elk City for more than 50 years! I (Sue Phillips) have been in charge for probably 40 years of its sale including making the move from the Parent/Teacher Organization (PTO) to REACH Club as a fundraiser. I don’t like change… but I’m going along with suggested new ideas. The calendar for the coming year of 2023 will be in a new format. There will be no charge for birthdays and anniversaries this first year, we just rolled over the ones from the 2022 calendar, and letters and invoices have been sent out to advertisers for the coming year. All advertisements will now be the same size and will be $40. Advertisers will have the option to stay on the calendar or not. Calendar sales are one of the only two large fundraisers REACH Club does annually to help us fund REACH. This past year has been especially successful for REACH as we helped families get their children to swim lessons in Grangeville last summer; we hosted a Christmas movie for area youth at the Blue Fox Theater in Grangeville. These activities happened thanks to an Innovia Grant REACH received for enrichment activities. We also offered 40 hours of summer camp activities in June. Just a reminder, REACH offers Before and After School, and Preschool Programs to all area children. If you are interested in having your children attend, please contact teacher Alyssa Stibal at Elk City School after 3:15 p.m. at the school, Monday to Thursday. Thank you to everyone who helps and supports REACH Club!”
— Sue Phillips
