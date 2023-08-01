GRANGEVILLE — Retired Grangeville teacher Meleah McCulley will speak to the Encouragers group Thursday, Aug. 3, at the 11:30 a.m. luncheon. This no-host event is held at The Trails Restaurant in Grangeville.
Encouragers is an interdenominational group of women who meet the first Thursday of each month at 101 E. Main for fellowship, and to hear special speakers and music. All are welcome. Call Ima, at 208-983-0927 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.