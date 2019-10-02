GRANGEVILLE -- Encouragers will meet Thursday, Oct. 3, at 11:30 a.m., at Pizza Factory in Grangeville.
Ima Wikoff will share about working with underground churches with her husband, Melvin, during the 1990s.
The first-Thursday luncheon for Christian women will be held at 126 W. Main.
