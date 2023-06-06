Queen Abbie Frei, 1st Princess Makenna York, and 2nd Princess Payton Brown, all of Grangeville, would like to invite everyone to come out and show their support to the local 4-H and FFA youth at the Spring Show at the Cottonwood fairgrounds Saturday, June 10. The Idaho County 4-H horse show will be held at the Border Days Rodeo Grounds in Grangeville on July 29. A “Treasure Chest of Idaho County’s Best” is the theme of the Idaho County Fair, set for Aug. 16-19.
