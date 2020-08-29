Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) logo

Some small game hunting seasons will open in Idaho on Aug 30 and Sept. 1, with opportunities including upland birds, upland game, and doves. Many general archery seasons for deer and elk also open on Aug. 30. There is a wealth of opportunity that this time of year provides for Idaho’s hunters.

To help you see what's available, here is a list of hunting opportunities that kick off between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1:

Full story: https://idfg.idaho.gov/press/wealth-hunting-opportunities-kick-aug-30-and-sept-1

Idaho's early small game opportunities are a great gateway for new hunters

Hunting small game is a great way for beginners to get started, and some of the earliest fall hunting seasons — including squirrel, snowshoe hare, cottontail, dove and forest grouse — present excellent opportunities for new hunters to develop their skills and confidence without breaking the bank.

Full story and photos: https://idfg.idaho.gov/press/idahos-early-small-game-opportunities-are-great-gateway-new-hunters-0

