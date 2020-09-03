Looking for a place to recreate this Labor Day weekend? Idaho Power has day-use areas, boat launches and camp spots available all along the majestic Snake River.
Idaho Power’s recreation sites are also excellent spots to observe local wildlife, and Friday, Sept. 4, is National Wildlife Day. In the Hells Canyon area alone, Idaho Power owns and manages about 22,000 acres of wildlife habitat where biologists plant native trees, reduce shoreline erosion and work to improve the habitat and diversity of wildlife.
Although most campsites have been reserved for the holiday weekend, a handful remain available. It's also a good time to book your fall camping spot. Find details at idahopower.com/recreation.
When visiting Idaho Power recreation areas, be aware of all safety alerts and advisories before leaving town, and obey all posted signs. Visitors should not wade, swim, fish or anchor boats directly upstream or downstream from a dam or spillway and should never cross, tie up or go under buoy lines. Power plant operations can cause unexpected and rapid changes in the water level. And because Idaho Power wants all visitors to wear life jackets, the company has life jackets available to borrow at many of their recreation sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.