The next generation of cattle producers has been benefitting from an annual program providing in-depth information on the industry to help their future success. That program, the Idaho Young Cattle Producer’s Conference (YCC), enters its fourth year and is accepting applications for the three-day event this June.
YCC is offered annually to 20 young producers between the age of 18 and 40. There is no cost to attend, but young producers interested in participating in the 2020 conference must apply. Applications are available online at www.uidaho.edu/ycc and are due on May 1.
“The Idaho YCC is an outstanding educational opportunity for young cattle producers,” said Jim Church, University of Idaho, Idaho County Extension Educator. Church serves as the chair for the Idaho YCC. “Conference participants learn about a wide range of topics that they can take home to their own ranches to help with management, marketing and long-term profitability. Participants also network with other young producers from across the state of Idaho and learn leadership skills that will help them in the future to provide direction to the cattle industry in Idaho at the local and state level”.
Church went on to say, “The Idaho YCC was developed to address a need identified by the cattle industry in Idaho.”
This year’s YCC will be held June 22-24 in Burley, in conjunction with the Idaho Cattle Association Midyear Summer Roundup meeting. The conference will include speakers from the packing, feedlot, stocker, cow-calf, and purebred industries, and leaders in the industry will discuss current issues facing the cattle industry, and how to overcome them.
Participants will learn the importance of becoming involved in local agriculture and cattle organizations. A cattle marketing panel, a meat cutting demonstration, and information about financing a cattle operation and utilizing risk management tools will also be offered. A tour of cattle industry in southern Idaho will include stops at a feedlot, packing facility, as well as a cow-calf and purebred operation where participants can learn from those currently in the industry.
For those interested in participating, or for more information, contact Jim Church at 208-983-2667 (jchurch@uidaho.edu) or any local U of I livestock extension educator. Applications and information are online at www.uidaho.edu/ycc.
Last year’s class drew participants from across state, with 19 completing the intensive three-day program.
“The conference was a great opportunity to learn more about the cattle industry,” said Jill Bruegeman, a graduate of the 2019 Idaho YCC and a young cattle producer from Grangeville. “I was honored to get to be a part of the 2019 YCC. As a new cattle producer, the opportunity and timing was perfect, and to be able to meet with other younger generation participants, to hear their stories and ideas, was wonderful.”
“I enjoyed getting to learn more about EPD’s, understanding the meaning of all the charts and abbreviations in a bull sale catalog, and how to use this information to select what is best for your herd,” she continued. “Hearing different perspectives on marketing your cattle was also very insightful, which new producers can learn a lot from. There are many ways to make the most profit from your herd if you are willing to be proactive about the way you market them.”
Bruegeman went on to say, “Touring the labs at the University of Idaho, learning about the processing and grading of the beef, knowing what your end-product goal should be, and how to apply that to your current operation was very interesting and educational. Learning about new technology that is being developed for the cattle industry, such as virtual fences that the University of Idaho is currently working on, was very valuable. I would highly recommend other young cattle producers to take part in this opportunity, to expand their knowledge of the industry and to help make their operation succeed”.
*
The 2019 conference provided insight into the industry, starting with an overview of the packing and feedlot sectors, discussed by Bronc May and Brian Harris with Simplot Feeders and Simplot Western Stockmen’s, according to Church. Following was Bryan Anderson with JBB/AL Herefords and Red Angus, who presented information on the purebred cattle sector; and Carmen Willmore and Meranda Small, U of I Extension educators, who talked about the state’s cow-calf and stocker industries.
Through a meat cutting demonstration, Sarah Baker, U of I Extension, showcased the Beef Alternative Merchandising Program.
“She explained how this innovative program generates new cuts from larger subprimals to provide consumers with leaner and higher yielding portions,” Church said. “Baker also discussed how to quality and yield grade beef carcasses and stressed the importance of emphasizing end-product quality as a beef producer.”
Stressing the importance of marketing, the 2019 session feature a speakers’ panel assembled from across the Pacific Northwest, including Clay Bickford of Lewiston Livestock Auction, Drew Mosman who has developed his own direct niche marketing program, and Maddee Moore with Endovac Beef.
“Panelists discussed ways to market cattle, how to capture the best value for them,” Church said, “and encouraged the young producers to not just ‘sell’ their cattle, but to ‘market’ them.”
The second day, participants focused on “Current Issues Facing Young Producers.” Cody Hendrix with Northwest Farm Credit Services presented how to finance a cattle operation, followed by Ben Eborn, U of I Extension agricultural economist, who discussed risk management tools available for cattle producers, and how to use them. Gretchen Hyde, Idaho Rangeland Resource Commission (IRRC), then talked about the projects being conducted at the IRRC and the importance of communicating to the public how rangelands are being properly managed.
Participants also observed operations with several industry visits. At the Lewiston division of Camas Prairie Angus Ranch, owners Bob and Ruby Rylaarsdam discussed their operation, how they manage and market their cattle, different forages they grow and gave the young producers some valuable recommendations on how to be successful in the beef cattle industry.
At the U of I campus, doctors Gordan and Brenda Murdoch provided a tour of the Agriculture Biotech Laboratory, discussingd the importance of DNA technology and how it is used in the industry. Participants were then able to extract DNA from a sample collected earlier in the week. At the university’s Idaho Beef Unit, manager and YCC graduate, Zane Garner, provided an overview of the U of I registered Charolais herd, his management, marketing and grazing program and visited graduate students that were working with live cattle on developing the technology for virtual fences. At the U of I Vandal Brand Meats Lab, Dr. Matt Doumit gave a demonstration on how to quality and yield grade a beef carcass and then provided a meat cutting demonstration on a wholesale beef cut.
The last day of the conference, Cameron Mulrony, Idaho Cattle Association (ICA) executive vice president, and Dawn Anderson, ICA president-elect, talked about the importance of their organization to the beef cattle industry and the importance of being involved in industry organizations at the state and local level. Church, YCC chair, presented a workshop on using Expected Progeny Differences (EPD’s) to select replacement bulls and heifers.
“Participants were taught what EPD’s are and how to use them,” Church said. “The producers were then divided into groups and were given scenarios and had to select bulls using EPD data.”
The YCC is at no cost to participants, due to sponsor support. The 2019 YCC Platinum sponsors were Endovac Beef; Merck Animal Health; Northwest Farm Credit Services; Magic Valley Cattle Association; Bayer Animal Health; Simplot Western Stockmen’s and Simplot Livestock Company. Gold sponsors included the Idaho Angus Association; the Idaho Beef Council and Agri Beef. Silver sponsors were Pristine Springs Angus – Curtis & Amber Gay; and Multmin USA. Bronze sponsor was Idaho Ag Credit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.