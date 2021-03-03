• 123 people die by suicide each day (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention)
• From 1999 to 2016, 630,000 people died from drug overdoses (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
• One in five U.S. adults live with mental illness (National Institute for Mental Health)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.