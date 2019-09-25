BOISE -- When the Idaho Legislature convenes for its 2020 session, reviewing more than 6,000 pages of administrative rules will be a huge part of the workload. According to Dist. 7A State Representative Priscilla Giddings, one of those expected to take some time in the House Agriculture Committee will be regarding hemp.
“The legislature will address the hemp issue again next session,” she said. “Some of District 7’s farmers will probably be interested in trying to grow hemp once it is legalized in Idaho.”
Giddings said the U.S. Department of Agriculture officials in Washington, D.C. are writing the upcoming federal hemp rules and they should be released this fall.
Earlier this summer USDA officials shared with legislators that, “Quite a few states are interested in using the federal plan instead of expending time, energy and money writing a state plan, which then has to be reviewed by USDA and the Department of Justice.”
“The most expeditious route to allow Idaho farmers to plant hemp next year would be to have Idaho adopt the federal plan. Even though I prefer fewer federal provisions to micromanage Idaho farmers, it may be the easiest way to ensure our prosperity with interstate commerce.” She continued, “We will have a better idea of the best way forward for Idaho after we see the details in the federal plan.”
According to information provided to Giddings, the USDA General Counsel recently wrote a memo where they strongly disagreed with the Idaho federal judge, who ruled in favor of ISP in a recent legal battle where a truck driver was transporting hemp through Idaho.
“The counsel wrote that the hemp in question was legally grown and certified by the Oregon Department of Agriculture under the 2014 Farm Bill,” she said, “so states cannot legally interfere with the interstate commerce of that hemp. We are eagerly awaiting the 9th Circuit’s decision."
This matter gained state attention early this year when ISP seized 6,701 pounds of a “THC-containing substance” on Jan. 24th from a semitruck during a Port of Entry inspection along I-84. Police say the product is marijuana by definition, according to Idaho law, because it contains tetrahydrocannabinols, also known as THC. However, the company that owns the product argues Idaho’s definition of the product doesn’t apply because a new federal law made industrial hemp legal, as long as it contains less than 0.3 percent tetrahydrocannabinol. Idaho is one of only a few states that has not legalized industrial hemp.
The upcoming legislative session will also readdress potato legislation, according to Giddings. Potato growers and shippers are scheduled to meet this summer to come up with a mutual agreement. Other legislation that may come up in the House Agriculture Committee addresses the issue of “fake meat” from the Idaho Cattle Association.
“Several other states were working on similar legislation last last year, and so we are expecting to see something similar,” she said.
