What is it about a barn that makes us sit up and take notice, stop and take a photo, or simply admire the age, beauty and construction?
Barns have been a cornerstone in American culture, and the public has the opportunity to view Idaho Public Television’s “Barns of Idaho” in October. The film comes from IPT’s original series Outdoor Idaho and filmmaker is Forrest Burger.
Barns of Idaho originally aired as a 30-minute special in October 2020. An extended hour-long version is now available, as well. Aside from airings on IPTV, viewers can also stream Barns of Idaho through the PBS Video app or online at video.idahoptv.org; or specifically: https://video.idahoptv.org/video/barns-of-idaho-qsme9u/.
Idaho was built on agriculture and farming, and barns have always played a vital role in that history. Barns offer a glimpse of Idaho’s defining past, its roots in agricultural and hard work.
IPT said when the Outdoor Idaho staff kicked around the idea of doing a show about barns in the state, they had no idea what kind of reaction they would get from their viewers. So, they decided to put a feeler out on Facebook.
“Boy, did we ever get some great feedback, because, like preservationist Frank Eld says, ‘Everyone loves a barn!’” a recent press release stated.
“The response to the idea was almost overwhelming,” filmmaker Burger said. “And, more importantly, there were some great tips we got about barns that we pursued for the show.”
Residents from around the region are just as enthused about barns.
“It’s a reminder of our rural heritage,” Kathy Hendrickson, of Fruitland, said.
Kari McCarty of Nampa said we love to see a barn, “Because they are a dying breed — and usually in an open field — also soon to be gone.”
Kimberlee Stone of Grangeville said they offer “a sense of tranquility,” while Jeannie Fitch said, “they are a look back at simpler – though hardworking – times.”
“Many are architecturally very pleasing, often a lovely landscape behind them, reminders of the rural roots of the hard, yet necessary, toil of our ancestors,” added Frances Conklin of Cottonwood. “The cathedrals of America spanning more than one lifetime and across all religions.”
“There is just something majestic and nostalgic about them. I love them,” stated Grangeville resident Cindy Godfrey.
Although unable to highlight all the barns in the state, the show focuses on some of the state’s most famous and interesting barns.
Included in the list are a Cambridge barn built in 1916, the University of Idaho barns in Moscow, and remodeled barns in Buhl and Potlatch, as well as a fully renovated multipurpose barn in Idaho Falls that went through a $700,000 renovation and is now a popular wedding venue.
“Barns are starting to disappear, and we need to document them to keep them alive, even if only in memories,” Boise-area photographer Ken Levy said, agreeing that barns are a historical fabric of the state of Idaho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.