GRANGEVILLE – Scott and Cindy Godfrey of Grangeville have built on their rural farming roots and have gone on to be supporters of children and agriculture in their community.
Scott grew up in Caldwell and spent summers and other vacation time working for his uncle who owned a farm.
“Mostly crops – corn, hay, potatoes,” he said. “Always enough to be kept busy, and I really enjoyed the work.”
When it came time to attend college, Scott was planning on the University of Idaho where he would take on an agricultural degree.
“Then I got an academic scholarship offer from Sheldon Jackson College in Sitka, Alaska,” he recalled. “My family thought it was pretty crazy, but I felt it was an opportunity I couldn’t resist.”
He was right. He fell in love with not only the state of Alaska and its wilderness and outdoor opportunities, but also with his courses. He studied fisheries and natural resources management.
“It’s there that I really began to make the connection with agriculture on a wide spectrum,” he said.
The college owned its own boat and hatchery, and he was able to work hands-on in fisheries and aquaculture, and also experienced the forests feet-on-the-ground.
“I worked seasonally for the Forest Service and then my third year of college joined the co-op program, which was basically an internship that put me on track to eventually find a permanent position within the Forest Service,” he explained.
And that’s just what he did. Following graduation, he worked for a decade in Alaska, then was employed in Colorado, then Emmett. The Godfrey family moved to Grangeville in 2006 and Scott is now the vegetation stewardship staff officer for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.
*
Cindy was raised on a ranch in Fallon, Nevada. Her parents had a herd of beef cows; however, Cindy had other ideas.
When she was 8 years old, she brought home the family’s first pig: her 4-H project.
“Thus, began my passion for pigs,” she laughed. She talked the family into purchasing a sow and they had their own piglets from then on.
Cindy lived the farm and ranch life through caring for animals, as well as gardening, and participated in a variety of 4-H projects. When she entered high school, she became active in FFA (whose mission is as the premier youth organization preparing members for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture) and spent time with horse and cow projects, as well as dairy cow and range and soil judging.
She went on to Elko Community College where she started in agriculture; however, at Boise State University she found an additional love.
“I fell in love with kids and started working on an education degree,” she said.
Part of that love of kids led her and Scott to having their own and then moving around for his career.
“So, I took a 20-year sabbatical from the degree,” she laughed. Two years ago, she completed her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Lewis-Clark State College, all the while working at Kids Klub, where she has been for the past 13 years. She currently serves as the executive director. Kids Klub is a local youth enrichment program that serves children from 3 through junior high age.
*
The Godfreys have three children, Travis, Tessa and Taryn. When Tessa became 4-H age, Cindy – ever the pig lover -- began to help with pigs for the Fenn Livestock 4-H Club. She served as its leader for 10 years, all while Tessa, and then Taryn, made their ways through the 4-H program.
“4-H was always important to me and we knew we wanted the girls to have that chance to experience it and also lead other kids through its benefits,” Cindy said.
“I feel it’s important for kids to see how agriculture affects their lives on a daily basis, to know where their food comes from, and to see the natural process of life – from birth to death, and all that’s in between,” she said. “I wanted our kids to see that we have a short time here on earth, so let’s make the most of it.”
She said she wanted her own children, as well as the other kids in 4-H, to be able to experience not only the joys of caring for an animal and finishing a project, but also understand the sorrows that can come along with it.
She didn’t have to force Tessa and Taryn to take the 4-H path.
“They both loved it – they had been spending time on Cindy’s family ranch for years, and they always enjoyed spending time there,” Scott said. “It was just natural for them to live on a farm and be involved in 4-H.”
Both girls had award-winning swine projects throughout the years.
Scott began helping out as a “pig dad,” at 4-H and the Idaho County Fair each year.
“It’s what you do as a parent,” he said. “Whatever needs to be done.”
When he was appointed to the fair board almost four years ago, he became the swine superintendent, and has been in charge of that part of the fair process since then.
“It’s very rewarding when you make that contact with the kids, encourage them, advise them, give them a high-five on the way out of the ring,” Scott said.
When the girls made the transition to FFA in high school, Cindy was excited. Grangeville has not always continuously had FFA; however, it currently has a strong FFA program under the direction of Katie Mossman Wilson.
“I know how many opportunities that FFA opens up for students, so it’s exciting to me the kids are able to continue and go on to this where they can resume developing skills in agriculture, but also in leadership,” she said.
Cindy has also transitioned from 4-H to FFA and now helps where she can with the program and as a chaperone on events.
*
The Godfreys have modeled their work ethic and community service for their own children, as well as well as for other kids in their community.
As part of that desire to give back, Cindy has grown a pumpkin patch for the past two years.
“We used to bus the Kids Klub kids to some local patches but then there wasn’t anything close and it got more difficult to arrange,” she said.
That gave her an idea. She already grew a large garden of squash, tomatoes, cucumbers, egg plants, onions and more, and had had some success with pumpkins.
“The girls weren’t riding horses in the arena anymore, so I began to plan,” Cindy said.
Scott encouraged her.
“I could see how excited she was,” he said.
The first year, she planted 14 rows of pumpkins.
“It was a blast to have the kids come out,” she smiled. The kids included all the Kids Klub students plus friends and family.
In 2019, she planted 25 rows and seven varieties. The Godfrey’s field was an array of orange, green, yellow and pinkish pumpkins of all shapes and sizes.
When the big, yellow school bus showed up mid-October, the Godfreys were ready. Laughter filled the air as kids ran through, picking their prizes.
Cindy was surrounded by littles all vying for her attention: “Miss Cindy, Miss Cindy. This one. This one’s mine. Can I get one for my sister? Can we have two? Miss Cindy?”
Carefully squatting down to look each child in the eyes, Cindy made her way through the crowd, cutting pumpkins from the vines, as Scott supervised the horse feeding.
“Nothing goes to waste – Jenny loves pumpkins, too,” Scott said as children offered soft or split open pumpkins to Jenny the horse.
*
The Godfreys said they are thankful for their rural life. Travis lives in Alaska where he is a personal trainer, Tessa is studying nursing at BSU and Taryn is in her sophomore year in Grangeville High, where she continues to participate in FFA.
Cindy branched out a little last year with her garden and sold more than 150 spaghetti squash, as well as fresh dill to a local grocery store.
“What we do for the kids – as well as our community -- it’s all really an investment in the future,” Cindy said.
“The kids see they can reap the benefits from hard work,” Scott added. “It’s all rewarding and definitely worth it.”
