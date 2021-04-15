Under development for nearly two years, changes to the H-2A guest agricultural worker program will modernize the process, and, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, provide access to a stable and skilled work force and remove unnecessary bureaucratic processes.
In one of his final acts in January as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue said, “USDA’s goal is to help farmers navigate the complex H-2A program that is administered by Department of Labor, Department of Homeland Security, and the State Department, so hiring a farm worker is an easier process. These modernizations make the federal government more responsive to our customers, ensuring American agriculture continues to lead the world for years to come.”
Perdue said the rule will streamline the H-2A application process by mandating electronic filing of job orders and applications, and it adds flexibility to cut down on unnecessary burdens on the agricultural employers using the program. That includes the ability to stagger the entry of workers into the country during a 120-day period and allowing employers to file a single application for different dates instead of multiple applications.
The rule strengthens protections for workers, according to the Department of Labor, by enhancing housing and public accommodation standards, strengthening surety bond requirements and expanding enforcement rules, allowing the government to ban companies with substantial violations. It also allows workers for farmers who can’t offer full-time work the ability to file a single application by consolidating jobs at other farms.
In a prepared release, the Department of Labor’s Assistant Secretary for Employment and Training, John Pallasch said, “This final rule will streamline and simplify the H-2A application process, strengthen protections for U.S. and foreign workers, and ease unnecessary burdens on employers.”
