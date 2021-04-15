“Chickpeas are going to be a viable option to seed this spring,” said Tony Roelofs, vice president of pulse division, Columbia Grain International.
The past two years have seen a drop off in chickpeas as supply exceeded demand. Worldwide acreage planted for 2016-17 hit a record high, taking the pulse from a supply deficit to an extreme surplus, according to Roelofs. With the glut in product exceeding demand came a corresponding drop in the market price, followed with producer shifts away from chickpeas.
“For example, Washington state in 2018 planted 185,000 acres in chickpeas, this past year they planted 71,000,” Roelofs said. “Idaho planted 130,000 in 2018 and 61,000 last year.”
Idaho, Washington and Montana are traditionally the largest domestic producers of chickpeas. According to the most current USDA report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service, Idaho in 2019 produced a total 1,242,000 CWT in chickpeas, that season yielding 1,440 pounds per acre, for a total production value of $21,346,000.
“Now we’re starting to see the market turnaround,” Roelofs said. “The imbalance is shifting the other way as the abundance of stocks are being worked through,” coupled with less acres are being seeded worldwide. “We’re also starting to see a recovery on prices.... We’re seeing pricing about $5 a hundredweight, higher than the past two years, about 20 to 25 percent higher.”
In fact, the market may be headed for a extreme reverse of the past two years.
“The 12- to 18-month outlook may be a little tight going forward,” Roelofs said. “We could move into a potential deficit scenario.”
And as the nation and world start to get on the other side of the COVID-19 impact to production, he said to expect more demand as rules relax for public gatherings and restaurants reopen.
That demand increase has already been under way, according to a Feb. 5 article by BusinessWire.
“Due in part to shifting consumer shopping and cooking behavior during the pandemic, as well as a concerted effort by government organizations to encourage consumers to eat more pulses, the ingredients [including chickpeas, lentils, dry peas and beans] have seen a 40 percent increase in sales,” according to the article, “and nearly 1,600 new products containing pulses launched in 2020.”
International efforts to encourage pulses consumption include promotion by the United Nations for Feb. 10 this year as “World Pulses Day,” according to the article, and the USDA also recognized pulses — specifically beans, peas and lentils — in its latest edition of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which recommend consumers eat pulses across all life stages due to their high nutrient-density.
“It’s definitely looking good this upcoming year,” Roelofs said. Producers polled in January were indicating acres to be seeding at even with last year, “but with the recent rally, we’re garnering more interest from producers, which is a good thing. We’re going to need more acres if were to satisfy the demand out there. We could see the supply tighten if we don’t get enough acres.”
