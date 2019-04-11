Lewiston-based CHS Primeland recently distributed nearly $1.7 million in patronage dividends to its eligible farmer-owners based on business done from September 2017 through August 2018.
“We’re extremely proud to share this important cooperative membership benefit with our customers,” General Manager Ken Blakeman said. “Delivering an economic return to them on the business they do with CHS is one more way we help our owners grow.”
CHS Primeland is a locally based retail division of CHS Inc., which will return a total of $150 million in cash patronage and equity redemption to its farmer-owners in 2019.
“Returning cash to our owners enables farmers, ranchers and cooperatives to invest in their own futures,” said Dan Schurr, chairman of the CHS Board.
