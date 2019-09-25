Cash rent expense for all cropland in Idaho is estimated at $159 per acre for 2019, down $1.00 per acre from last year, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Irrigated cropland is estimated at $216 per acre, unchanged from 2018. Non-irrigated cropland rental expense is $56 per acre, unchanged from last year.
Oregon producers paid $152 per acre for all cropland, down $7 per acre from 2018. Irrigated cropland is estimated at $215 per acre, unchanged from 2018. Non-irrigated cropland rental expense is $95 per acre, up $2.00 per acre from last year.
In Washington, all cropland rental expense is $201 per acre for 2019, down $2 per acre from the previous year. Irrigated cropland is estimated at $360 per acre, up $2.00 per acre from 2018.
Non-irrigated cropland rental expense is $75.00 per acre, unchanged from last year.
