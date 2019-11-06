COTTONWOOD -- The Idaho County Farm Bureau annual dinner meeting will be held Friday, Nov. 15, 5:30 p.m. in the Cottonwood Community Hall. The featured speaker will be Brent Frei, who will talk about TerraClear, an automated solution for rock picking.
The meal will be catered by Stephanie Duclos’ “A Taste of Art.” All members are invited to attend. RSVP by Nov. 8 to the Farm Bureau office at 208-983-2401. For information, call Glenda Frei at 208-983-0482 or Charlotte DeArmond at 208-983-3683.
