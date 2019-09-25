Idaho farm real estate value, a measurement of the value of all land and building on farm, averaged $3,000 per acre for 2019, up $130 per acre from 2018 value, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Oregon farm real estate averaged $2,500, up $70 per acre from 2018.
In Washington, farm real estate value averaged $2,820, down $20 per acre from previous year.
