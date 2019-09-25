Quin Wemhoff surely understands the sentiment behind the phrase “make hay while the sun shines”.
Harvest is in full swing on the Camas Prairie and the sun is shining. Wemhoff and his crew, which just completed a 150,000-bushel grain bin for Columbia Grain in Craigmont, are busy building four smaller grain bins for a farmer just on the outskirts of Nezperce.
Wemhoff’s company, Tri Builders, employees three full-time workers but he says he could have double or triple the number and keep them busy as demand for grain bins and other structures remains high.
Wemhoff explained that the interest in home storage goes in waves depending on a variety of factors, including the price of wheat and other commodities, crop trends and how ownership of a farm is structured.
Farmers who are leasing land might be under pressure to sell their crop as soon as possible, for example.
“If you have to sell it right away, it’s not worth the hassle,” Wemhoff said.
Tom Mosman, a farmer and rancher who lives and works out on Central Ridge between Nezperce and Orofino, agreed that interest in building home storage is cyclical and that a variety of factors play into the decision.
Mosman said his family started putting up grain bins around the time he graduated from high school after he spent several years driving trucks up and down the Peck grade.
What started out partially as a safety measure ultimately made financial sense as well - and made Mosman a proponent of home storage.
Earlier this year, Columbia Grain had a wooden elevator in Nezperce torn down. Stacey Lorentz of Columbia Grain said that those old crib elevators often had 40 or 50 or more bins in them.
“They had the ability for segregation,” he said.
The newer elevators often don’t have that ability, so farmers interested in growing specialty crops will need an alternative place to store it.
Nathan Riggers of Riggers Clearwater Farms noted that farmers can improve their selling opportunities with crops such as canola and food barley by having home storage. Riggers Clearwater Farms recently put up some home storage grain bins near Craigmont as they delve into food barley.
Additionally, sometimes the commercial elevators fill up, prompting farmers to scramble.
Tri Builders currently builds grain bins for about $2.50 per bushel that they hold, Wemhoff said.
Log In
