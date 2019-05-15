As of May 10, Idahoans must obtain a fire safety burn permit from the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) before starting certain controlled burn activities. Permits can be obtained online at burnpermits.idaho.gov or in person at IDL offices in Kamiah and Craigmont.
The burn permit is free of charge and good for 10 days after it is issued. Permits issued through the self- service web site are available seven days a week, issued immediately, and valid immediately.
Idaho law (38-115) requires any person living outside city limits anywhere in Idaho who plans to burn anything - including crop residue burning and excluding recreational campfires - during closed fire season to obtain a fire safety burn permit. Closed fire season begins May 10 and extends through Oct. 20 every year.
Residents also are encouraged to contact their local city or rural fire department before burning because some incorporated cities and towns may require their own burn permit. IDL will not issue burn permits within districts where local burn bans are in effect.
Residents should contact the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality for burn restriction information for air quality by calling 800-633-6247 or visiting http://deq.idaho.gov/air-quality.aspx.
