Border Days Queen 2019: Colby Canaday GRANGEVILLE – Colby Canaday has followed in the footsteps of her sister, Taylor, and cousin, Megan, in her involvement in Border Days royalty.

Border Days Princess 2019: Molly DeFord GRANGEVILLE – Grangeville Border Days Princess Molly DeFord recently accomplished a major goal: she graduated with honors from Grangeville Hig…

GRANGEVILLE – Four area teens are in the running for queen and princess to represent the Border Days 2020 rodeo. Riding competition and interviews were held at the Border Days arena last Friday, June 28, with Brittney Benavidez, Erin Chmelik, Kaylee Page and Josie Remacle participating. Selection of the 2020 queen and princess will be announced during the Thursday, July 4, rodeo. The current queen is Colby Canaday, and princess is Molly DeFord, cousins from Grangeville.

Brittney Benavidez

Benavidez, 17, of Grangeville, is a senior at Grangeville High School. She enjoys wrestling, softball and hanging out with friends. Following graduation in 2020, she plans to go into the U.S. Air Force and become a pilot. She served as 2016-17 Triple Bar Drill Team second princess and as queen in 2017-18; and was the 2019 Riggins Rodeo queen. She is the daughter of Erica Pacheco.

“It’s always been a dream,” Benavidez said of why she would like to be queen and, of her hometown, “I would love to represent it.”

“Royalty is a big part of my life,” she said.

Erin Chmelik

Chmelik, 17, of Cottonwood, is a senior at St. John Bosco Academy. She enjoys science and humanities, and sports. Following graduation, she plans to attend college and study zoology. She is the daughter of Jim and Colleen Chmelik.

“I want to represent the rodeo that means so much to us all,” she said. “I want to be able to show others what the rodeo really means, and that is to bring everyone together and be one big family.”

Kaylee Page

Page, 16, of Clearwater, is a junior at Clearwater Valley High School in Kooskia. She enjoys rodeo, wrestling and hunting. Her future plans include attending college for kinesiology to become a physical education teacher/wrestling coach. She served as 2015-16 Cottonwood Riding Club queen, 2016-17 Triple Bar Drill Team queen and 2018-19 White Bird Rodeo queen. She is the daughter of Yogi and Phyllis Page.

“I love getting to travel to rodeos and parades, getting to meet new people,” Page said. “I also love inspiring younger girls, showing them they can be the next generation.”

Josie Remacle

Remacle, 15, of Cottonwood, is a sophomore at Prairie Jr./Sr. High School in Cottonwood. She enjoys basketball, volleyball and softball, riding horses, O-Mox-Sees and camping. Her future plans include attending NIC and receive either a business or medical degree, and to play a college sport. She served as 2016 Cottonwood Riding Club royalty. She is the daughter of Glenn and Stacy Remacle.

“It is a really good experience, and I’ve grown up always wanting to do Border Days royalty,” she said. “I’m always wanting to try new things, and I’m very outgoing.”