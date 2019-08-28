COTTONWOOD – With the guidance of Grangeville High School agricultural sciences teacher Katie Mosman-Wilson, the 2019 Idaho County Fair was good to Grangeville FFA.
“Congratulations to all members for their accomplishments; we are so proud of you,” Mosman-Wilson said.
Mosman-Wilson also said that for the first time ever, there was an all FFFA showmanship class at the fair.
“This has been a longtime goal,” she added.
GHS FFA results from the fair include the following:
*1st Place Team in livestock judging
*1st Place individual in livestock judging: Sydney Rylaarsdam; 2nd-Cameran Green; 3rd-Camden Barger; 4th-Mason Klapprich; 5th-Taryn Godfrey; 6th-Macy Smith; and 10th-Naomi Connolley.
*Top FFA Record Book: Sydney Rylaarsdam
*Top Rate of Gain in FFA: Swine: Caity Johnson; Goat: Macy Smith; Beef: Mason Klapprich
*Grand champion FFA showman: Taryn Godfrey; reserve champion FFA showman: Caity Johnson
*Grand champion swine showman: Taryn Godfrey; reserve champion senior swine showman: Caity Johnson
*Grand champion goat showman: Macy Smith; reserve champion senior goat showman: Naomi Connolley
*Grand champion beef showman: Sydney Rylaarsdam.
*Grand champion beef breeding project: Sydney Rylaarsdam
*Grand champion beef quality: Sydney Rylaarsdam; reserve champion beef quality: Mason Klapprich
*Grand champion livestock round robin showman: Sydney Rylaarsdam; reserve champion livestock Round Robin Showman: Macy Smith
*Top FFA Project: Sydney Rylaarsdam
*Retiring fair queen: Naomi Connolley
