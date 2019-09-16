Fall leaves were decorating Pioneer Park last Saturday, Sept. 14, as vendors plied their wares at Saturday’s Grangeville Farmers’ Market. That market day featured a special event, “Exploring Your Health and Home” with related services and offerings.
This is the 13th season for the summer farmers’ market, with the last for this year to be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 21 and 28. For information: https://www.grangevillefm.com or on Facebook.
