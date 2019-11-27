LEWISTON – Registration is open for the 16th annual Three Rivers Grazing Conference and Trade Show set for Jan. 7 in Lewiston.
The Tuesday event will be held at the Williams Conference Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College. The conference begins at 8 a.m. with a trade show featuring pasture and range equipment and supplies, followed by presentations starting at 9 a.m.
This year’s conference will feature presentations on managing grazing with the presence of predators. The morning session will feature a presentation by Hilary Zaranek Anderson from Park County, Mont. Zaranek and her family were featured in National Geographic and she will share their experience, successes and challenges of grazing cattle with predator pressure. Next, Azzuro Valerio will talk on a research project she conducted at Washington State University on the effects of wolf and livestock interactions.
The afternoon session will start with a presentation on identifying predators that prey on livestock by Joey McCanna with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The afternoon session will conclude with the popular producer’s perspective panel. This year’s panelists include the following: Bob Rylaarsdam, Grangeville, who will talk on grazing corn and sorghum sudan grass in the late fall; Dion Heckman, White Bird, will talk on windrow grazing; Nate Duman, Cottonwood, will talk on grazing cover crops; and Sara Murt, Asotin County Weed Department will talk on her work with grassy weed control.
The public is welcome to attend. Cost is $15 if preregistered by Dec. 28. Cost at the door is $20. Registration includes lunch. Call the Idaho County NRCS office at 208-983-1046 to register.
The Three Rivers Grazing Conference is being sponsored by the University of Idaho Extension System; Idaho Association of Conservation Districts, Division 2; Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Idaho State Soil Conservation Commission.
