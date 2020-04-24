In rural Idaho, our Internet connectivity is often lagging and at times, nonexistent. That’s putting our farmers and ranchers at a competitive disadvantage, which hurts the entire state economy. I realize some of our local internet service providers are doing their best with what they have. Service is slowly improving.
I am passionate about getting better broadband to more people outside the major metro areas. Most of those folks make their living off the land, ranching or farming. We grew up doing this. We love it. It’s part of who we are. It’s also a business, and business runs at the speed of light, with or without us. This is the information age. What that means is, broadband is as critical to agriculture now, as the railroad was in the late 1800s, or rural electrification in the mid-1900s. We need to send and receive information vital to the health of our livestock or crops in moments.
Unfortunately, rural Idahoans can’t keep up with our competitors because our connectivity is often inconsistent, unreliable, and when we do connect, slow.
I was part of the Idaho Broadband Task Force, which formed last year, including primarily businesspeople and Internet providers. We’re working on improving broadband across the state, but especially prioritizing our area of rural Idaho, where connectivity is the poorest. We’ve made several other recommendations. We can save money by instituting a “dig once” policy, where we install conduit for broadband at the same time as other road projects are happening. There are also a few near-term projects, especially in North Central Idaho, that we can finish to make an immediate impact for farmers and ranchers in dire need of connectivity.
Through these, and other business incentives and partnerships, we can save your tax dollars while also greatly improving Idaho’s rural broadband infrastructure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.