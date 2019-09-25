The Nez Perce Tribe had a traditional way of raising horses, and James Lawyer is following the traditional ways.
The tribe’s traditional way traces to before the time of Lewis and Clark; Lawyer’s lineage traces back to the chief for whom Kamiah-area Lawyer Canyon is named, and his part began about three decades ago.
He was out of the Army and his car broke down near Lapwai. He needed a lift. Rudy Shebala drove him home.
“Coming down the lane to my house, Rudy saw the grass,” Lawyer said. “We decided to be partners. He said, ‘I’ll deliver the horses and you provide the pasture.’ But my neighbor was leasing the pasture for cattle. It took about 20 years. When the leases came up, he wasn’t in position to do anything. The timing never seemed to work.”
In the mid-1990s, the Nez Perce Tribe started a horse program; Shebala would become director of the tribe’s “young horseman” project and the registry the tribe established for its breed, which mixes Appaloosa and Akhal-Teke. Lawyer’s land would be a home for some of the horses.
“These horses come from an ancestry,” Lawyer said. “They know how to live on their own and survive on their own. Both horses – Appaloosa and Akhal-Teke – survive on their own, not tended by people. They stick together as a herd. The 400 acres I have, they will split into small groups. When I first had them, they formed in two groups. When I’d look, they’d look like two football huddles, 20 yards apart. In the evening, they would gather together at the pond to get water. Now they’ll be out there as twos or threes, or as 20.”
The tribe’s horse program had been subject of newspaper articles: Many, at first, but fewer during the 2000s. In 2012, a Lewiston Tribune report quoted tribal executive committee member Allen Slickpoo Jr., who put rest to a rumor of the horse registry’s demise. The same article noted there had been three auctions which had pared the number of Nez Perce Appaloosas from about 200 to about 40.
At auction in 2010, James Lawyer bought 28 of the horses, and by 2018, he had increased the number on his land north of Grangeville to 60.
“There was concern people who were opposed to the Nez Perce horse program would buy them and end them,” he explained. “So I bought them all.”
Lawyer’s uncle, Irving Waters, was the Nez Perce Tribe’s top horse person. At the outset, Irving came up with some of the Appaloosas the Nez Perce had left behind during the 1877 war.
“He was shorter than I was, with a stout build,” Lawyer said of Irving. “He did farming and logging, a lot of time in Wallowa country. The ranchers there had them. When the Nez Perce left, the ranchers collected them.”
The war had followed tensions between the Nez Perce and the settlers who arrived during the decades after Lewis and Clark’s famous 1804-1806 expedition up the Missouri River, down the Columbia River and back to St. Louis.
The Lawyer family’s written history begins with a man named Twisted Hair, who kept horses for Lewis and Clark at Ahsahka while the explorers traveled by boat down the Columbia River to Oregon.
“Lewis and Clark left 38 horses with Twisted Hair’s sons, in his care,” Lawyer said. “When Lewis and Clark came back a year later, he was able to provide 60.”
The Nez Perce came to have horses long before Lewis and Clark. In Lawyer’s telling, there was a herd of Andalusians that escaped the Spanish in the Platt River.
“The Nez Perce went and captured some of those horses and brought them back here,” he said. “That’s why people say Appaloosas are part of the Andalusia bloodline.”
The lineage of Nez Perce Appaloosas – the horses that have come of the tribe’s horse program – is a bit more complex.
“The Nez Perce would have herds, and they would pick ones with strength and endurance for their personal use,” Lawyer said. “What was happening before 1877 was settlers were coming in with horses that were broken-down from a 1,000-mile trip [along the Oregon Trail], and the Nez Perce would trade straight across, worn out ones for fresh ones, a horse for a horse. Then that broken-down horse would go out on the prairie and rehabilitate itself.”
Earlier, the horses had become the choice of the Hudson Bay Company; in October 1825, the company sent a trader named John Warren Dease to a place they called “Nez Perces Forks in the Forks of the Lewiss River” – what is now called the Snake River – to buy 200.
Lawyer said the Nez Perce continued to trade one-for-one as fair value as missionaries and settlers migrated into the area during the 1830s and 1840s, but the second half of the century, that turned to conflict and war.
For the Nez Perce, the treaty of 1855 included pasturing their horses and cattle upon “open and unclaimed land.”
“There were those who would take horses anyway,” Lawyer said. “The horses would be out in the pasture, and they would just take them. It caused part of the conflict. Part of it was about getting justice for those that were taken.”
Despite that treaty and treaties that followed, the conflict continued, and escalated to war in 1877. After the war, the horses the Nez Perce had left were confiscated by the U.S. Army. For lack of animals and for lack of suitable land, they did not raise horses of their own for more than a century.
That century was marked by the world wars.
“A lot of Nez Perces went to World War I, and those that didn’t did farming and rounded up horses for the Army,” Lawyer said.
When Archie Lawyer, James Lawyer’s father, signed up for the Navy and went on to serve in Europe during the 1940s, he was the first in his family to join the U.S. armed forces.
“He went to Chicago, then Columbus, Ohio,” Lawyer said. “He and a friend requested transfer to Buenos Aires. He didn’t get it, so he went to Iceland and then England, 1942-1945. He was at Exeter, in the western part of England. He was an aviation machinist, working on airplane engines. He must have met my mom real early on, up in Kamiah, I guess, before 1922. My dad’s family was from Lapwai, but they spent summers near Kamiah, up toward Clearwater.”
During the world wars, Nez Perce people lost land.
“During wartime, those who spoke English were off at war,” Lawyer said. “The older people who didn’t speak English didn’t know how to deal with the taxes, and their land was sold in tax sales.”
Archie married Christine Wilson, and James was born in 1946. He went to Grangeville High School and graduated in 1964, after which, he went to college – University of Iowa – he said, “for a couple of weeks.”
He went into the Army and became a radar repairman. He didn’t finish a college degree – he studied astrophysics but said he lost credit for doing classes out of sequence. He got a job with the physics and astronomy department. That put him on a path to working for Rockwell International, which developed the B-1 bomber, among other things.
“It was cancelled, so there were a lot of layoffs,” he said. “I was one of the ones laid off. Iowa made it into the Rose Bowl, so I came west thinking I’d make it down to Pasadena. There was a job opening in the tribe for someone to get them a computer.”
He procured a computer system for the tribe and handed it off to Jim Taylor. In the mid-1990s, Lawyer’s computer skills led him back to working for the tribe, this time for the horse program, recording inventory. People donated their animals, he said, but in those days there were not people in the tribe in a position to take them.
Then came the day he was in position to do something about it. So he did.
“30 years ago, Rudy said, ‘You have this land, put some horses there and I’ll do everything else,’” Lawyer told the Free Press. “I’m just saving the bloodline for him. I’m waiting for Rudy to come around. Financially, I can wait a couple more years.”
