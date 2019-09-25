James Lawyer, who tends about 60 Nez Perce Appaloosa horses on his land north of Grangeville, has named very few of them. Pictured is Lawyer with Tamer, who he named after Tamerlane, the middle ages warlord, who, despite crippling injuries, conquered much of central Asia.

“One day, one of my neighbors called and said one of my horses was turned up pretty bad,” Lawyer told the Free Press. “I hand-fed and hand-watered him back to health. That was three years ago. I named him after the warlord Timur the Lame, who wanted to be a Genghis Khan, but was a grandson-in-law and not in the direct line. And he wanted to be a caliph, but he was not descended from Mohammed.”

So the horse’s name refers not only to its injury, but also to its Mongolian and Spanish ancestry, Lawyer explained.