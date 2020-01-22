Riley Haun

Riley Haun is a third-year student at the University of Idaho studying journalism, with a minor in political science. She is originally from Homedale, Idaho, where she grew up raising cattle and rabbits. She currently serves as copy editor for the University of Idaho’s student magazine, Blot, and has previously reported for the University of Idaho student newspaper, The Argonaut.

The Capitol is a whole new world for her, but she is looking forward to the challenge and growth that will come from it. When she is not chasing senators, she enjoys reading and spending time with her corgi, Linda.

You can follow her twitter account at @RHaunID.