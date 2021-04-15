MOUNTAIN ROOTS ORCHARD — More than 200 people gathered throughout the afternoon Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, to celebrate harvest and apple picking at the Mountain Roots Orchard Cider Festival.
“Last year it was raining – so this beautiful day is just perfect,” said Diane Oatman, attending from Eagle and enjoying sunshine, temperatures in the low 70s, blue skies and a breeze.
The 5143 U.S. Highway 95 farm and orchard, nestled between Pinehurst and New Meadows, about 13 miles south of Pollock, is owned by Gautam and YaVonna Komminani.
“I grew up here, and came back about 10 years ago,” YaVonna said. “Our plan is to keep working the land and bring it back to what my grandmother had here and restore it to a working homestead.”
“There’s always a lot to do,” smiled Gautam, referring to the large acreage full of apple and pear trees, flowers, a duck pond and plenty of work. The couple’s goal is to continue to provide a sustainable family farm with all-natural food for them and their community.
Currently, the Komminanis are growing on about five acres of the total 60-acre property.
“That is due to most of it being forested and mountainous,” the couple explained. “There are a few pockets of areas that we may be able to expand to in the future.”
For 2021, the family said they are revisiting why they started this orchard in the first place and refocusing efforts to maintain that vision.
“We are planning to scale back the vegetable gardens so that we can offer more in our plant nursery, including heirloom apple and pear trees, berry plants, and native plants,” explained YaVonna. “We are also planning a farm stay cabin rental with the hopes that we can offer farm-related experiences along with it in the future.”
The couple said they have learned most of their skills through trial and error.
“We’ve both had just a little bit of gardening experience from our childhoods,” YaVonna said. “I grew up here helping care for this property and fruit trees, but there was never an effort to create a farm for income or for community involvement.”
Although the COVID-19 pandemic played a large part in many business’ livelihoods in 2020, for the Komminanis, the year’s biggest challenge was the weather.
“Weather here can go to extremes and it is our biggest challenge year-round dealing with freezing winters, flooding, drought, and forest fires,” YaVonna said. “The fruit trees seem to thrive here in spite of these challenges.”
Another major challenge in 2020 was having more work to do than hands to do it, which is one reason why farm culture education is also in the future for Mountain Roots Orchard.
“We want to offer volunteer days that will not only help us, but give people the opportunity to experience what’s required in growing your own food and for others, as well,” Gautam said. “At our store, we want to offer select days for tastings of our homemade food products and craft kits for the kids.”
Mountain Roots Orchard feels it is not only important to know where one’s food comes from, but to also have independence when it comes to food sourcing.
“This is another main reason why we wanted to pursue an orchard and nursery,” YaVonna emphasized. “We feel it’s so important for small communities to try and be self-sufficient.”
Aside from their nursery plants and trees, apples, vegetables, jams and other store items, they also plan to offer frozen berries by the pound (probably blueberries and huckleberries) as well as adding Italian sodas at the store.
The Cider Festival Sunday afternoon in 2020 brought people from all over the region, including YaVonna’s uncle and aunt, Bret and Kim Pattan from Meridian.
“It’s lovely here and we try to come out and help for the festival,” Kim said.
Bret was busy using a wooden apple press making fresh cider for guests to taste and purchase.
Old-fashioned kids’ games, music by McCall artists and a handful of vendors rounded out the day as families picked and purchased apples and enjoyed the low-key event.
Boomer, a friendly, giant, black Labrador, brought his family and friends from McCall to Mountain Roots Orchard’s Cider Festival.
“He’s having a blast, being outside and greeting people,” his owner smiled.
“In 2021, we will have our third festival,” Guatam smiled. “It’s a lot of fun, and we invite everyone to stop by and join in.”
