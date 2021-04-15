There comes a time when we must look at our possessions and decide who we want to leave them to. We accumulate them throughout our lives. Each of us possesses something that has sentimental value to us, whether it is guns, jewelry, antiques, family heirlooms, vehicles, or property. How we plan to dispose of our legacy at our death is important to consider. Most people do not like to talk about it or even consider what will happen. I have heard the phrase, “My kids can fight about it after I’m gone.” When you are gone, your family is grieving your loss, planning your funeral, paying your final expenses, while they are working, raising their families, and coping with your death. Why force them to make decisions about your legacy, too? Why not make their lives easier and provide your wishes in a document they can easily manage?
I will be discussing the types of wills that are valid in Idaho, the definition of each and the difference between a will and a trust. The best advice is legal advice, so please seek the advice of an attorney before making any decisions regarding distributing your assets after your death. Only you know how valuable your assets are. An attorney will guide you in the decision to execute a will or a trust based upon your desires, the type of assets you have and the value of your assets.
Idaho Uniform Probate Code explains Idaho considers a handwritten will, also known as a holographic will, to be a valid will, but the will must be in the handwriting of the testator (author) and signed by the testator of the will. The testator must be of sound mind at the execution of their will.
A will that is created on a computer or typewriter must be signed by the testator and by at least two witnesses, over the age of eighteen, who witnessed the signing with a notary present who can validate the signatures of your witnesses. An attorney can further explain who can witness your will.
A simple will is just that, a basic will outlining how you desire your legacy to be left behind at your passing. You choose a person or persons to make sure your personal and financial affairs are carried out in the manner you lay out. You may also appoint guardian(s) for your children.
A joint will is a basic will that is prepared together by a married couple. Typically, it is prepared in a way that when one dies the estate passes to their spouse. A joint will works for a married couple who agree how they want their property distributed.
A pour over will transfers your assets remaining at death into a previously established trust at your death. It is called pour over because the property passes through the will and is poured into the trust.
A trust is either a revocable living trust or an irrevocable trust. (1) A revocable living trust is just as it sounds – it is a trust document that can be revoked by a person while they are living. They do not need anyone’s permission to change their trust document. Typically, in a revocable living trust, the grantor is the trustee and the grantor names a successor trustee to continue the trust once the grantor dies or becomes incapacitated. (2) An irrevocable trust cannot be modified, amended or terminated without the permission of the grantor’s named beneficiary or beneficiaries. In an irrevocable trust, you are locking anything up into the trust that you place into it. There are things you can do and change or modify if all of your beneficiaries agree. You should seek legal counsel when setting up a trust and always seek the advice of a tax accountant before creating a trust.
Typically, people create a trust to avoid probate. Many times, a law office is forced to proceed with probate because a trust was not handled correctly. For example, if you are a farmer or rancher who continuously purchases land, all land you own must be in the name of the trust at your death. If any land is excluded from the trust, a probate will be required to transfer ownership of that property at your death. You have defeated your trust’s purpose if you leave assets out.
After a divorce, annulment, or decree of separation, you should discuss with a probate attorney updating your will or trust.
A will and a trust are yours. It is your wishes and your desires; therefore, be as specific as you want in the delegation of your assets and who inherits under your will or trust. You and your family deserve the peace of knowing that you have all of your personal and/or business affairs in a legal document that can be transferred according to your requests. Also, it is a good idea to make sure your trust or will are accessible to your personal representative or trustee. Many people use a safe deposit box, but do not have anyone else named on it or use a safe, but no one knows the code to the safe. Think about where your documents are and allow someone access in the event of your death.
Tawnya Poxleitner is a paralegal in Grangeville.
