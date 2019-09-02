Nationwide, farm numbers and land in farms have experienced small percentage declines in the past five years, as reported in recently released results of the 2017 Census of Agriculture.
According to information collected by the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, the number of middle-sized farms is fewer, while there are more of the largest and smallest operations. As well, the average age of all farmers and ranchers continues to rise.
As of 2017, there are 2.04 million farms and ranches (down 3.2 percent from 2012) with an average size of 441 acres (up 1.6 percent) on 900 million acres (down 1.6 percent). For the State of Idaho overall, the number of farms totals 24,996 (up 1 percent from 2012), with an average size of 468 acres (down 1 percent) on 11,691,912 acres (down 1 percent).
Idaho has remained largely the same for the number of farms and farm size within the past few decades. Dating back to the 1997 survey, the state’s number of farms totaled 25,590 with an average farm size of 471 acres.
For Idaho in 2017, total market value of products sold was $7,567,439,000, down 3 percent from 2012. Government payments during that five-year period increased by 30 percent for a total $129,605,000. In 2017, farm-related income was $266,869,000 (up 22 percent) and net cash farm income was $1,312,355,000 (down 11 percent).
Breaking it down for Idaho, Lewis and Clearwater counties
Idaho County
For Idaho County, the total number of farms hasn’t changed significantly since 2012, dropping only three percent for a total 708 reported in 2017. However, the size of those farms has changed.
In 2017, land in farms (acres) decreased 16 for a total 537,428. The average farm is 759 acres, dropping 13 percent from 2012.
Of its total agriculture sales, 55 percent are in crops and 45 percent in livestock, poultry and other products.
Within the five-year period, the market value of product sold has dropped nearly in half – 46 percent – for a total $43,676,000. Government payments during that time also dropped 46 percent for a total $3,060,000 in 2017. Farm-related income increased 186 percent from 2012 to 2017 for a total $8,742,000. Total farm production expenses dropped 20 percent for a total $45,591,000, and net cash farm income was $9,888,000 (down 69 percent) in 2017.
On a per farm average, market value of products sold in 2017 was $61,690 (down 44 percent), and government payments (average per farm receiving) totaled $11,861 (down 23 percent). Farm-related income was up 176 percent in 2017 (totaling $64,394) and net cash farm income was $13,966 (down 68 percent).
In 2017, by value of sales, farms with less than $2,500 made up the largest percentage: 40 percent or 284. The next largest was 112 farms (16 percent) with sales of $100,000 or more. Fourteen percent (101) has sales between $10,000 to $24,999; and 10 percent (70) had sales between $25,000 to $49,999.
In Idaho County, the largest farm sizes are 10 to 49 acres, and 50 to 179 acres; each block makes up 25 percent of the total. Nineteen percent (131) of farms are 180 to 499 acres, and 17 percent (121) are 1,000-plus acres. Farms of one to nine acres (50) make up 7 percent, and 500 to 999 acres make up 8 percent (55).
County top crops (in acres): wheat for grain, all: 54,470; forage (hay/haylage,) all: 34,545; barley for grain: 7,228; canola: 5,980; and chickpeas, 2,683.
Within the state, Idaho County ranks within the top 10 in three categories for market value of agricultural products sold:
3rd in aquaculture, $2,775,000
4th in horses, ponies, mules, burros, donkeys, $645,000
5th in hogs and pigs (sales data not disclosed)
In Idaho County, 97 percent of farms are family farms, as of 2017. Of the total 1,254 producers: 749 are male and 505 are female; in age, 121 are younger than 35, 589 are between 35 to 64 and 544 are 65 and older; and 371 are new and beginning farmers.
Lewis County
For Lewis County, both the number of farms (197) and the land in farms by acre (200,435) have decreased 9 percent from 2012 to 2017. However, during that same five-year period, average farm size has mostly remained the same: 1,017 acres (down 1 percent).
For total agriculture sales, 90 percent is in crops and 10 percent in livestock, poultry and other products.
Within the five-year period, market value of products sold decreased 40 percent for a total $37,782,000, and government payments totaled $2,929,000 (down 22 percent). Farm-related income was up 71 percent ($4,121,000), total farm production expenses were $33,831,000 (down 20 percent) and total cash farm income was down 58 percent in 2017 ($11,000,000).
For the 2017 per farm average: market value of products sold was $191,788 (down 34 percent), government payments were largely unchanged (down 2 percent) at $21,222; farm-related income was $31,456 (down 12 percent) and net cash farm income was down 54 percent (totaling $55,839).
Farms by value of sales, the largest percentages were in those with less than $2,500 (77) at 39 percent, and those with $100,000 or more (71) at 36 percent. Of the remaining five categories, all were below 10 percent, with the largest, $10,000 to $24,999, at 8 percent (15).
In Lewis County, farms of 1,000-plus acres make up 28 percent (55) of the total, 10 to 49 acres at 22 percent (43) and 50 to 179 acres (42) at 21 percent. Thirteen percent (26) of farms are 500 to 999 acres, 11 percent (21) at 180 to 499, and 5 percent (10) at one to nine acres.
County top crops (in acres): wheat for grain: 54,350; chickpeas: 14,995; field/grass seed crops: 14,342; forage: 7,447; and lentils: 5,429.
Within the state for market value of agricultural product sold, Lewis County ranks sixth in poultry and eggs (sales data not disclosed).
In Lewis County for 2017, 89 percent of farms are family farms. Of the total 316 producers: 77 are new and beginning farmers; 200 are male and 116 are female; and in age, 18 are younger than 35, 217 are between 35 and 64, and 81 are 65 and older.
Clearwater County
For Clearwater County, the number of farms, 312 has increased by 22 percent from 2012 to 2017. However, the land in farms, 56,556 acres, has decreased by 22 percent; and the average size of farms has dropped 36 percent for a total 181 acres.
For total agriculture sales, 47 percent are in crops, and 53 percent re in livestock, poultry and other products.
For 2017, market value of products sold was $7,328,000, down 25 percent from 2012, and government payments were also down, 20 percent, for a total $639,000. Within the five-year period, farm related income was down 19 percent for a total $1,276,000, and total farm production expenses were down 38 percent for a total $7,853,000. However, net cash farm income was $1,390,000, up 349 percent.
On a per farm average for 2017, market value of product sold was $23,487 (down 38 percent), government payments (average per farm) were $11,215 (up 55 percent), and farm-related income was $13,866 (down 26 percent). During the five-year period, total farm production expenses decreased 49 percent for a total $25,169, and net cash farm income increased 304 percent for a total $4,455.
In 2017, by value of sales, farms with less than $2,500 made up the largest percentage: 62 percent, r 192 total. Eleven percent (33) were those with $2,500 to $4,999, and 10 percent (30) were those with $10,000 to $24,999. The remaining four categories were each less than 10 percent of the total, with the highest, those with $5,000 to $9,999, at 9 percent (27).
In Clearwater County, the largest farm by size category is 10 to 49 acres (12) at 38 percent, followed by 50 to 179 acres (80) at 26 percent, 17 percent (52) at 180 to 499 acres, and 12 percent (38) at one to nine acres. Those at 500 to 999 acres, and 1,000-plus acres make up 3 and 4 percent (10 and 12), respectively.
County top crops (in acres): wheat for grain: 7,835; forage: 7,654; chickpeas: 979; and lentils: 783.
Within the state, Clearwater County ranks in the top 10 of market value of agricultural products sold in two categories:
Fifth in poultry and eggs, $928,000.
Sixth in aquaculture, (sales data not disclosed).
In Clearwater County, 97 percent of farms are family farms, as of 2017. Of the total 543 producers: 186 are new and beginning farmers; 298 are male and 245 are female; and in age, 26 are younger than 35, 255 are between 35 to 64, and 262 are 65 and older.
