BOISE – Davis Mosman of Nezperce and Boyer Farms of Lapwai were recently recognized with the Governor’s Awards for Excellence in Agriculture at the Larry Branen Idaho Ag Summit, held Feb. 17-18 in Boise.
As part of the annual Ag Summit, Idaho's governor recognizes individuals and organizations – chosen from nominations -- that have made outstanding contributions to the Idaho agricultural industry. The purpose of each award is to recognize outstanding individuals who impact agriculture in a positive way.
Mosman was recognized for environmental stewardship, and Boyer Farms for technical innovation.
In his nomination description, Mosman was described as a “thinker and an innovator who has never been content with business as usual. Early in his farming career, Mosman saw the potential for growing various turf grass seed crops to complement the grains and pulse crops that he grew. He was an early adopter of conservation farming on the Nezperce Prairie of North Central Idaho, and he understood early on that soil erosion was the biggest threat to his family’s farming legacy. Mosman understood that adopting no-till farming practices was the best path to improving soil health and keeping the soil on the farm.”
“Mosman’s impact on Idaho agriculture has been broad and noteworthy with decades of contributions such as innovation in grain farming to highly effective leadership in numerous agriculture organizations. His stewardship of the Kentucky bluegrass production industry stands out. As president of Nezperce Prairie Grass Growers Association (NPGGA) in the early 1990’s, Mosman recognized the controversy open field burning was causing around the North Idaho region. He single-handedly convinced NPGGA member farmers to submit field burning to regulation by the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA). The regulations promulgated in that first smoke management program became the foundation for the Smoke Management Program adopted by clean air activists, farmers, EPA, the Nez Perce Tribe, and the ISDA. This highly successful program still enjoys the support of the Idaho legislature and the U.S. Congress.”
“Mosman’s passion for agriculture has been an inspiration to his family. His wife, Cathy, has been an advocate throughout her life and all four of their children have chosen farm-related careers.”
*
For Boyer Farms, the nomination stated, “It takes great vision and planning to start with 19 acres and grow a farming operation in North Idaho to a farm that stretches from north of Moscow to south of Craigmont, encompassing over 125 miles. This has been the story of three generations of Boyers: Larry, Steve and Buck. The small farming operation located on the hills outside of Lapwai saw an opportunity to grow and develop a number of enterprises based upon resources available.”
“Boyer Farms was started by Larry and June Boyer, later joined by son, Steve, and wife, Shirley, and now grandson, Buck, and wife, Devin have joined the operation as very active and engaged family partners. Buck has helped continue the diversification of the operation which includes a cow-calf operation; a rock crushing business that provides gravel and rock products to the local area; an extensive farming operation on the hills of the Palouse and Camas Prairies and most recently, the addition of a legume processing operation. Boyers started in the legume processing in a small corner of their garage where they were involved with the Food for Peace Program. Currently, they raise winter wheat and legumes (peas and garbanzos). They export about 75 percent of their product to Turkey, Spain and China. A processing plant was built in the last 10 years and is a state-of-the-art operation. The farm office is oftentimes host to international trade teams who come to see the source of their product and to meet the farmers behind the growing of the crops purchased. Boyer Farms have been open to sharing with Ag in the Classroom teacher tours as well as Leadership Idaho Agriculture participants. Buck’s wife, Devin, is the FFA Instructor and vocational agriculture teacher in Lapwai. Boyer Farms has shared some investment in FFA members in the local chapter to help them have projects and work experience opportunities.”
Also recognized at the summit were the following:
Education/Advocacy: Wayne Hurst operates a multi-generational, diversified crop farm in Declo that has been in operation since 1980. Together with his wife, Sherrie, Wayne grows wheat, potatoes, sugar beets, dry beans, and forage crops. Wayne and Sherrie have raised five children on the farm. Wayne has held numerous county, state and national leadership posts across agriculture and has been deeply engaged in the national farm policy debate for more than 20 years.
Marketing Innovation: Dwight Little, Sr., is the owner/operator of Little Farms in Newdale. He runs a diversified operation with his son that includes malt barley, hard red spring wheat, potatoes, alfalfa, and Black Angus cattle. Dwight is currently serving as past president of Idaho Grain Producers Association (IGPA), having served on IGPA’S Executive Committee the past five years. In addition to serving Idaho’s wheat and barley farmers at the state level, Dwight also just completed two years of service as the President of the National Barley Growers Association. Dwight served six years as an Idaho Barley Commissioner.
Lifetime Achievement: Frank Priestly is a lifetime Idaho resident who has been involved in agriculture since childhood. He worked on neighbors’ farms during his school years and at 14, started his own custom hay baling business. While still in high school, Priestly bought the start of his future dairy herd. Frank has been a strong advocate and spokesman for Idaho agriculture for nearly five and a half decades and has been attentive to responsible land usage, water issues, defending property rights and promoting freedom to operate. His voice has resonated both nationally and internationally to promote Idaho agricultural products, good farming practices and appropriate governance. Priestly was elected President of Idaho Farm Bureau Federation in December 1997 and served in that position until December 2015, becoming the organization’s longest serving state president.
