In May, before the effects of a massive drought across the western U.S. became supremely obvious, hay markets faced transportation problems, with a shortage of containers and drivers reported among the chief concerns for hay growers in Washington.
An extraordinary heat wave hit the Pacific Northwest in June.
In July, the Lewiston Tribune’s summer ag-focused specialty publication flagged drought across North Central Idaho for having cut severely into crop yields, including a halving of hay production on some farms in the region.
In August, Oregon Public Broadcasting chalked more than 500 deaths in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Canada to the June heat wave, which ramped the daytime high temperature as high as 115 degrees in Lewiston. Later last month, the Idaho Press reported an Idaho Department of Water Resources analysis in which the state termed the drought “unprecedented in recent memory,” and not only on account of the exceptionally dry spring and the heat wave.
“All the top 10 droughts in Idaho in recent years have been preceded by a severe lack of winter snow,” the IDWR report noted. “This drought is really unprecedented in that we had a reasonable snowpack in the winter, but the record setting heat and dryness of spring resulted in an unforeseen extreme drought especially in the dryland agricultural regions of northern Idaho.”
In 2021, March through July ended up being the second driest on record, second to 1924.
The drought and its diminishing effects weren’t limited to Idaho; it cut into growers as well as the herds the crops sustain, as ranchers in some parts of the country such as North Dakota reduced headcounts. In California, some cut down under the pressure of having to truck in not just feed, but water itself.
The state’s analysis included a stark assessment of how the drought may play out in Idaho during the next couple of years: “Without a snowpack that is significantly greater than normal next winter, Idaho could be seeing several years with limited water supply,” wrote hydrologist David Hoekema, who authored the IDWR report. “If the state faces limited water supplies for several years, it may significantly reduce the amount of aquifer recharge the state can carry out for a few years.”
Idaho’s drought was unusual for having stemmed from a year of typical snowpack, which had left reservoirs in parts of the state able to hold onto more water than usual – but the reservoirs will not start the upcoming water year from such a strong position. Reservoir storage looms larger for growers in parts of the state and the region where crops are irrigated, but when there is not enough hay growing in the mostly-unirrigated parts of the state, including North Central Idaho, ranchers here turn to what they can buy from growers based in southern Idaho and the Columbia River Basin.
Here, again, it becomes a transportation problem – and the government is taking action to address that part of it.
On Sept. 8, the USDA announced plans to cover part of the cost of transporting feed for livestock that rely on grazing. The administration is changing an emergency assistance program to cover feed transportation costs for drought-impacted ranchers.
“USDA is currently determining how our disaster assistance programs can best help alleviate the significant economic, physical and emotional strain agriculture producers are experiencing due to drought conditions,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “The duration and intensity of current drought conditions are merciless, and the impacts of this summer’s drought will be felt by producers for months to come. Today’s announcement is to provide relief as ranchers make fall and winter herd management decisions.”
The program, known as ELAP (Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey Bees and Farm-raised Fish Program) already covers the cost of hauling water during drought, and will be expanded to cover feed transportation costs in places where grazing and hay resources have been depleted.
Specifically, this includes: areas of D2 drought intensity for eight straight weeks as indicated on the U.S. Drought Monitor website; areas of D3 drought intensity; and areas where USDA has determined there is a shortage of feed. The revision will allow eligible ranchers to be reimbursed 60 percent of feed transportation costs above what would have been incurred in a normal year.
The deadline to file an application for payment for the 2021 program year is Jan. 31, 2022. Details are forthcoming and information is available at fsa.usda.gov/elap or by contacting a local USDA Service Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.