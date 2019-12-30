LEWISTON -- University of Idaho Extension will present the “North Idaho Agricultural Outlook Seminar” on Friday, Jan. 10, at the Red Lion Hotel in Lewiston. The seminar will help area farmers and ranchers understand the current situation in agricultural markets and projected outlook for those markets in 2020.
The seminar will feature six agricultural economists from the U of I Department of Agricultural Economics and Rural Sociology. They will address topics including global and U.S. ag export outlook, Idaho agricultural outlook, wheat outlook and carryover analysis, input cost trends, barley, forage and cattle outlooks, marketing tools for 2020 and more.
The USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council will present the pulse situation and outlook. Russ Qualls, the Idaho State Climatologist, has been invited to provide weather trends and indicators for the year. Local agricultural credit providers will cover farm credit and financial services outlook. Marketing and financial decisions can make or break a farm financial year.
The seminar will open for registration at 8:30 a.m. and the program begins at 9 a.m. The seminar is open to the public. It is sponsored by U of I Extension, a UI Innovative Project Award and Zions Bank. Registration fee is $25, which includes beverages, snacks, a buffet lunch, and workshop materials. Attendance is limited to the first 50 registrants.
To register or for information, contact the Lewis County Extension Office at 208-937-2311 or lewis@uidaho.edu .Fax registrations to 208-937-9605.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.