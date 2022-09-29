The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Idaho announces an Oct. 7, 2022, application deadline for Fiscal Year 2023 Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) projects.
“Farm Bill programs like EQIP and RCPP allow us to provide financial assistance to Idaho’s farmers, ranchers and private timber producers,” said Curtis Elke, NRCS State Conservationist for Idaho. “However, we also offer technical assistance and conservation planning. So, please get in touch with your local NRCS field office and learn more about what we have to offer.”
Applications for EQIP and RCPP projects are accepted year-round; however, only the applications received by Oct. 7 will be considered for funding during this cycle. Applications received after the deadline will be reviewed in subsequent cycles.
EQIP helps agricultural producers complete resource conservation projects and make conservation-related management changes on their farms or ranches. Conservation program participation is voluntary and helps private landowners and operators defray the costs of installing conservation practices.
“For those who are seeking NRCS assistance to help with natural disaster recovery, there may be an opportunity to apply for Early Start Waivers,” said Lori Kassib, Assistant State Conservationist for Programs. “You will want to speak with your local field office to determine if this is the right avenue for your situation.”
For information contact your local USDA service center or visit NRCS online at http://www.id.nrcs.usda.gov/programs/.
