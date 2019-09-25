Pasture cash rent expense was $11 per acre in Idaho for 2019, unchanged from 2018, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service.
In Oregon, pasture cash rent was $11 per acre, down $1 per acre from the previous year.
Washington producers paid $8 per acre for pasture rent.
