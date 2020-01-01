GREENCREEK -- Area farmers and ranchers, agri-support personnel, and the general public are welcome to come for a morning of information about the grain industry and a complimentary lunch at the Prairie Area Cereal School, set for Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Greencreek.
Set at the Greencreek Community Hall, the event starts at 7:30 a.m. with registration, along with coffee and donuts, with the program beginning at 8 a.m. The agenda includes a selection of topics about cereal production systems including cereal and legume crop variety information, canola production management, grass and broadleaf weed control in wheat, annual forage crops yield and quality, community herbicide resistance initiative, and farm bill decision aid.
Administrators from the Idaho Wheat and Barley commissions will give an overview of markets, production, research and commission activities including Laura Wilder, the new IBC administrator.
Lunch is prepared by the Greencreek Altar Society and is sponsored by the Idaho Wheat Commission and the Idaho Barley Commission. Two pesticide applicator credits and CCA credits will be available.
Preregister by Friday, Jan. 17, to lewis@uidaho.edu or call the Lewis County Extension Office at 208-937-2311.
This educational program is sponsored by University of Idaho Extension, in cooperation with Lewis and Idaho County Grain Producers, Idaho Barley and Wheat commissions, and the Idaho/Lewis Extension Crops Advisory Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.