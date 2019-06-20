CRAIGMONT -- Prairie Area Crop and Conservation Tour will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 7 a.m., at the Craigmont Community Hall. All farmers and ranchers, agri-support personnel, and other interested persons are welcome to attend a hosted breakfast and morning tour of the Prairie Area grain industry.
The tour will begin with a hosted breakfast at the Craigmont Community Hall. At breakfast Doug Finkelnburg, University of Idaho Extension Educator, will present information on herbicide resistant weed management, an important issue facing agriculture in north central Idaho.
Tour bus departs at 8 a.m. Tour topics include spring wheat and barley varieties, pea and lentil varieties, winter canola/rapeseed nurseries, pollinator populations, blackleg, winter wheat nurseries, and cover crops for the Camas Prairie. Speakers will include University of Idaho and Washington State University research and extension personnel and Lewis Soil Conservation District supervisors. The tour will conclude by 12:30 pm. Beverages and a snack break are included on the tour.
Participants need to pre-register by June 21st by calling the Lewis County Extension Office at 208-937-2311. Certified Crop Advisor and pesticide applicator credits are applied for. The tour is presented in cooperation with University of Idaho Extension, Lewis County Soil Conservation District, Lewis County Wheat Growers, and Idaho County Grain Producers. Many thanks to our sponsors which include McGregor Company, Columbia Grain, CHS Primeland Cooperatives, Nezperce Ag, Seeds Inc., Bell Equipment, St. John Hardware & Implement Co. Inc., Stonebraker McQuary Insurance, and Northwest Farm Credit Services (Cottonwood).
Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations need to contact the Lewis County Extension Office by Friday, June 21st 208-937-2311. The University of Idaho is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer and educational organization. We offer our programs to persons regardless of race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, sexual orientation, or disability.
