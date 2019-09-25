Beef cattle rank in the top two for gross farm gate receipts in the five-county region of North Central Idaho with 37 million in sales, according to the latest Idaho Census of Agriculture. Closely tied to the cattle industry is the production of hay and other forages that are fed to cattle throughout the year. One cannot have cows without hay.
Producing high quality hay is a big challenge for growers in this area. Most years the forage is at its optimum quality in early June and should be harvested at this time. However, the weather is usually wet at that time of year and hay harvest is postponed until late June or early July when drying conditions are favorable. Protein and energy levels are thus lower due to grasses and legumes being at a more mature growth stage.
University of Idaho Extension Educator, Jim Church from Idaho County, met with a cattle producer advisory group two years ago and they requested that research trials be conducted to evaluate spring planted forages that could be grown for hay production and or late season grazing. The goal of seeding spring annual forages would be to determine if higher quality forage could be produced. Seeding the annual forage in the first half of May and harvesting the hay in early July would work great for forage growers. The producers were also looking to determine if the spring seeded crops were not cut for hay and left standing, then could they provide high quality grazing forages for the late summer and early fall grazing.
Church met with University of Idaho Extension educators Doug Finkelnburg from Nez Perce County and Ken Hart from Lewis County and a plan was developed to conduct research trials analyzing various spring planted crops for hay and forage production. The research trials were planted in the spring of 2018 and again in the spring of 2019 at Joe Chicane’s farm near Grangeville and Mart Thompson’s farm near Nezperce.
Several spring seeded forage crops were identified and seeded in the trials to be tested. The species seeded in 2018 included:
- Triticale 141 – Beardless, versatile spring planted triticale
- Otana Oats – A relatively tall, mid-season oat with a plump, short, white kernel, and blue green foliage. Has a good yield and satisfactory resistance to lodging under dryland conditions.
- Proleaf 234 Oats – A leafy forage oat with excellent forage quality. It is a medium-late maturing oat with superior disease resistance.
- Everleaf 114 Oats – A very late maturing, medium height forage oat. It has good straw strength, long wide leaves, improved leaf to stem ratio, high nutritional quality and tonnage, and excellent disease tolerance.
- Everleaf 126 Oats – A late maturing, tall variety. Creates very dense canopy, thus the leaf to stem ratio is higher resulting in higher quality forage.
- NZA 4.41 Oats – An upcoming variety of forage oat from ProGene Plant Research.
- Haybet Barley – A two-rowed hooded spring forage barley. It has white kernels and a high protein content.
- Stockford Barley – Two-row hooded, medium early maturity, high yield and quality. Widely adapted.
- Proso Millet – Warm season grass grown for grain, bird seed, and/or ethanol production.
- German Millet – A foxtail millet that is taller, later maturing and well-suited to forage production.
- Triticale 141/Flex Peas Mix – Flex peas are a white-flowered, long-vined plant with exceptional forage growth, frost tolerance, very palatable and highly digestible, excellent seedling vigor, late maturing leaf type plant.
- Proleaf 234/Flex Peas Mix
- Stockford Barley/Flex Peas Mix
The test plots were seeded on May 15, 2018 and harvested July 16, 18 and 24. The species were harvested at their determined optimum quality, so they were not all harvested on the same day, which should explain the three harvest dates.
Yield results are listed as dry matter produced. Plots were cut and weighed and samples were taken and dried to determine percent moisture. This allowed for dry matter yield. This is different than cutting hay, baling at 15 percent moisture, which will show higher yield due to the moisture content. Results from 2018 showed differences in yield for various species and in general the tonnage was acceptable but not outstanding.
Crude protein, which is a forage quality indicator, was good but not great. However, the protein levels were all higher than the levels seen with average grass hay produced on the Camas Prairie except for Haybet Barley which was at about the same level. Below is a table that provides information on the varieties tested, the combined yield (dry matter basis) from both the Idaho County and Lewis County test plot and the crude protein from each variety:
Test plot results
|Entry
|Variety
|Combined Yield
|Crude Protein %
|1
|Tricale 141 Triticale
|2.04
|10.8*
|2
|Otanas Oat
|2.36
|10.5*
|3
|Proleaf 234 Oat
|2.29
|9.9
|4
|Everleaf 114 Oat
|2.08
|10.5*
|5
|Everleaf 126 Oat
|2.27
|9.8
|6
|NZA 4.14 Oat
|2.11
|11.4*
|7
|Haybet Barley
|2.81*
|7.9
|8
|Stockford Barley
|2.16
|9.4
|9
|Proso Millit
|1.71
|9.1
|10
|German Millit
|1.39
|10.2
|11
|Tricale 141 Triticale/Flex Peas
|1.78
|10.9*
|12
|Proleaf 234 Oats/Flex Peas
|1.92
|10.8*
|13
|Stockford Barley/Flex Peas
|2.21
*highlighted values are statistically similar to the highest value in their column
The test trial was repeated in the spring of 2019. Once again two locations were seeded on the same farms in Idaho and Lewis counties. The species planted were changed with Triticale and the Triticale mixes dropped from the trials. Below is a listing of the spring forage crops seeded in 2019 with the descriptions of the species listed previously in the 2018 section:
- Otanas Oats
- Proleaf 234 Oats
- Everleaf 114 Oats
- Everleaf 126 Oats
- NZA 4.14 Oats
- Haybet Barley
- Stockford Barley
- Proso Millet
- German Millet
- Stockford Barley/Flex Peas
The 2019 test plots were seeded on May 10th and harvested on July 16th. The Lewis County plot was abandoned due to poor emergence due to wet conditions and grass sod competition. The Idaho County plot was a success; however, there was some heavy wild game grazing on some of the varieties. The wild game grazed the Everleaf 126 and 114 Oats, along with the NZA 4.14 Oats. The barley, peas and millet were not grazed. This will be noted when the final results come out. Work is currently being conducted to dry forage samples to determine dry matter yield. Also, forage quality analysis is being conducted and final results for dry matter yield and forage quality will be available this fall for release to cattle producers and forage growers.
In summary, it appears from the 2018 results and from the preliminary data from 2019, that spring planted forage crops will be a viable option for forage growers to produce higher quality hay and/or forage for grazing. There are new oat varieties that are promising, the mixes with Flex peas look really good and the warm season millet will provide late season hay and grazing opportunities.
For more information on the test trials, contact University of Idaho Extension educators, Jim Church, 208-983-2667, jchurch@uidaho.edu; Doug Finkelnburg, 208-799-3096, dougf@uidaho.edu; or Ken Hart, 208-937-2311, khart@uidaho.edu.
