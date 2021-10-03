Readers share life on the ranch Oct 3, 2021 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 20 Cody Bixby of Grangeville, checking on the new little calf Daphne on Aug. 8. Contributed photo / Kim Bixby Kylee Bixby of Grangeville, with her horse, Kruzer, in June. Contributed photo / Kim Bixby Kylee Bixby of Grangeville, going to check on the cows in June. Contributed photo / Kim Bixby Visalia Eldridge, age 2, Aiken Family branding spring 2021, riding on Zane Aiken’s horse and wearing his hat. Contributed photo / Erin Thompson Reed Aiken and Visalia Eldridge, Aiken Family branding spring 2021. Checking out a gentle momma cow before the branding started. Contributed photo / Erin Thompson Reed Aiken getting advice from his dad Ray Aiken, Aiken Family branding spring 2021. Contributed photo / Erin Thompson Derek Eldridge riding his yellow horse Amigo roping a calf, Aiken Family branding spring 2021. Contributed photo / Erin Thompson Visalia Eldridge watching her dad roping off his yellow horse Amigo in the same pen a year apart, spring 2020 and spring 2021 for the Aiken Family. Contributed photo / Erin Thompson Zane Aiken roping a calf on foot, Aiken Family branding spring 2021. Contributed photo / Erin Thompson Zane Aiken and Cole Sonnen catching a calf on foot. Using teamwork to get him to the branding iron. Zane’s mom Jennifer and Cole’s dad Adam coming up to help them. Aiken Family branding spring 2021. Contributed photo / Erin Thompson Cole Sonnen helping hold a calf during the Aiken Family branding spring 2021. Contributed photo / Erin Thompson Visalia Eldridge clapping for her dad (Derek Eldridge) and Reed Aiken at Aiken Family branding spring 2021. Contributed photo / Erin Thompson Putting up hay. Photo of Ken Bruegeman on top of truck. Contributed photo / Jill Bruegeman Cow in the field. Contributed photo / Jill Bruegeman Sunrise or sunset, the view is always better from between the ears of a horse. Contributed photo / Jill Bruegeman This cow appears to be saying hello. Contributed photo / Jill Bruegeman Trying to keep newborn calves alive in single digit weather. Contributed photo / Ken Bruegeman Spring fertilizing. Hoping and praying those small and mighty green shoots turn into a good crop. Everything depends on the good Lord and the weather. Contributed photo / Jill Bruegeman Watching the miracle of birth, always amazes me that those calves, only an hour old, know to get up and start nursing. Contributed photo / Jill Bruegeman Springtime spraying. Contributed photo / Jill Bruegeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Farm and Ranch readers let us take a peek into their home lives with these photos from their personal archives. Enjoy a glimpse into local farm and ranch life. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Your support is needed now more than ever Help support your local news Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more. Subscribe today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
