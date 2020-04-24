North Central Idaho agricultural producers have stayed solvent amongst an industry trend of nationally increasing bankruptcy filings.
According to statistics released in January by the administrative office of the U.S. Courts, U.S. farm bankruptcies were up 20 percent for the 12-month period ending Dec. 31, 2019 – a total 595 farmers filed Chapter 12 least year, up from 498 filings in 2018.
Chapter 12 is designed for designated "family farmers" or "family fishermen" with regular annual income. According to the court, it enables financially distressed family farmers and fishermen to propose and carry out a plan to repay all or part of their debts. Under Chapter 12, debtors propose a repayment plan to make installments to creditors over three to five years. The bankruptcy code provides that only a family farmer or family fisherman with regular annual income may file a petition for relief under Chapter 12.
Within North Central Idaho counties (Adams, Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Valley), all reported zero Chapter 12 filings.
For the state overall, nine filings were reported in 2019. Within the Northwest (Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming), 34 bankruptcies were filed last year, a 79 percent increase from 2018.
Compared with figures from during the last decade, the 20 percent increase trails only 2010, the year following the Great Recession, when Chapter 12 bankruptcies rose 33 percent, according to analysis by the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF).
The 2019 calendar year was the highest level since 2011’s 637 Chapter 12 filings. Given that there are slightly more than two million farms in the U.S., according to AFBF, the 2019 bankruptcy data reveals a bankruptcy rate of approximately 2.95 bankruptcies per 10,000 farms, slightly below the rate of 2.99 filings per 10,000 farms in 2011.
According to a Reuters news article, the increase in cases had been somewhat expected, according to bankruptcy experts and agricultural economists, as farmers face trade battles, ever-mounting farm debt, prolonged low commodity prices, volatile weather patterns and a fatal pig disease that has decimated China’s herd.
Even billions of dollars spent during the past two years in government agricultural assistance has not stemmed the bleeding, according to Reuters. Nearly one-third of projected U.S. net farm income in 2019 came from government aid and taxpayer-subsidized commodity insurance payments, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Looking at bankruptcies overall, filings increased slightly for 2019, reported the U.S. Courts, compared with cases for 2018. It was the second straight quarter that bankruptcy filings rose, after annual declines lasting nearly a decade.
The court administrative office reported annual bankruptcy filings totaled 774,940, compared with 773,418 cases in December 2018. That is an increase of 0.2 percent.
For Idaho, all chapters of bankruptcy totaled 3,665 in 2019. Within North Central Idaho, numbers were as follows: Adams, 4; Clearwater, 11; Idaho, 23; Latah, 34; Lewis, 1; and Valley, 8.
According to the court, the national level of filings is still 51 percent below the peak reached in 2010, during the aftermath of the Great Recession, 2007-2009. A national wave of bankruptcies that began in 2008 reached a peak in the year ending September 2010, when nearly 1.6 million bankruptcy cases were filed.
In its analysis, AFBF stated, depending on perspective, net farm income in 2019 inflation-adjusted dollars is either down 33 percent from a record high or up nearly 40 percent from the decade low set in 2016.
“Regardless of perspective,” according to the report, “net farm income in 2019 is slightly above the 20-year average, but was supported in large part by the Trump administration’s efforts to financially shield farmers from unfair retaliatory tariffs.”
Without this support, farm-related income from crop and livestock sales in 2019 inflation-adjusted dollars would have been at the second-lowest level in the last decade at $63.6 billion, according to AFBF. The corollary to this is that farm bankruptcies could have been worse considering the record-high farm debt of $415 billion (in nominal terms) and the likely difficulties servicing this debt without the revenue from the Market Facilitation Program.
