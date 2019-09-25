Rylaarsdam-Schoo wins at ROV show

PUYALLUP, Wash. – The 2019 Washington State Fair Roll of Victory (ROV) Angus Show was held in Puyallup, Wash., Sept. 8. Angus exhibitors led 81 entries at the show.
Silveiras Saras Dream 8324 won reserve junior champion heifer at the show. Sydney Rylaarsdam-Schoo, a senior at Grangeville High School, owns the winning heifer. She is the daughter of Pat and Marilyn Sullivan.
