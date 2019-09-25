Rylaarsdam-Schoo wins at ROV show

Silveiras Saras Dream 8324, owned by Grangeville High School senior Sydney Rylaarsdam-Schoo, won reserve junior champion heifer at the 2019 Washington State Fair Roll of Victory Angus Show.

PUYALLUP, Wash. – The 2019 Washington State Fair Roll of Victory (ROV) Angus Show was held in Puyallup, Wash., Sept. 8. Angus exhibitors led 81 entries at the show.

Silveiras Saras Dream 8324 won reserve junior champion heifer at the show. Sydney Rylaarsdam-Schoo, a senior at Grangeville High School, owns the winning heifer. She is the daughter of Pat and Marilyn Sullivan.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.