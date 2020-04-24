FERDINAND -- Internationally renowned soil ecologist, Dr. Christine Jones, from Australia, was the keynote speaker at the 7th annual Soil Health Workshop, held in Ferdinand.
Dr. Jones is known for both her soil health advocacy and her interactive and informative teaching style. At the Feb. 11 event, Jones presented on “A fresh look at microbes” and “The extraordinary power of diversity.” She discussed farming practices that have caused soil to degrade over the past century and how to prevent and reverse the patterns of the past.
Worldwide, 30 percent of cropland has been abandoned in the past 40 years due to soil degradation, according to Jones. When she asked the audience what problems they typically find in this region of Idaho with their soils, answers from the audience included, “low pH, compaction, and soils being too wet or too dry.”
Jones shared the secret to solving many current farming problems lies in the biological and chemical health of the soil. Her advice included allowing the plants and soil to work together. Her research on soil microbes demonstrates how living plant roots work with the microbes to produce natural fertilizers, herbicides, and insecticides for the plants. Jones explained when we add synthetic substitutes, they can actually impair the health of the soil and the ability of the soil microbes to interact with plants.
Rather than leaving grounds bare and fallow, Jones emphasized soils with living plants are the healthiest. Cover crops help to eliminate periods of bare soils and using diverse cover crops create habitat for a diversity of microbes in the soil. In turn, these microbes create topsoil and make more nutrients available to the plants. Leaving soils bare results in the loss of water, carbon and nitrogen, nutrient cycling, and soil structure. Putting cover crops on bare ground, even if just for six weeks during each season, can greatly improve soil health.
Shawn Nield, a NRCS soil scientist based out of Boise, presented on “Investigating the Soil Food Web.” Nield reminded the audience of several of the important principles for maintaining soil health including: “Diversity above ground equals diversity below ground,” “Keep a live root in the ground,” “Minimize disturbance,” and “Keep it covered.”
The common practices of no-till farming, planting cover crops, and using a diversity of plants on the landscape all follow these principles and create a more diverse and resilient microbial food web and soil. Soils farmed using these principles will better retain water and nutrients and be less susceptible to erosion. The plants grown in these soils will also be less vulnerable to disease.
The workshop concluded with a Local Area Producer Panel where three local producers from the Camas Prairie region presented on their successes and challenges with cover crops. One piece of advice came from experienced cover crop farmer Drew Leitch, who reminded the audience that the change doesn’t happen immediately -- it’s not just one year or two years of using cover crops that the results will immediately show. It’s sticking through with the practice that will show the benefits to soil health and making sure you find what’s right for you on your farm.
More than 85 attendees were present for the daylong event, hosted by the Lewis Soil Conservation District, in conjunction with Idaho Soil & Water Conservation District, Clearwater Soil & Water Conservation District, and with support from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Idaho Association of Soil Conservation Districts, Idaho Soil & Water Conservation Commission, and local sponsors.
