FERDINAND – When it comes to trying new things, Brent Uhlorn is up for the challenge.
About eight years ago, Brent and his dad, Darrel, made the decision to plant 1,400 acres of grapes on the family’s land on Pierce Road outside of Cottonwood.
Now, for year number two, it’s another crop: sunflowers.
Brent and his wife, Tanis, planted approximately 36 acres in Ferdinand. There are about 16,000 flowers per acre – 576,000 sunflowers in all. That’s up from their first-year crop in 2018 of 20 acres or 320,000 flowers.
“These are black oil seed sunflowers,” Brent said. “We decided to try them again after last year’s harvest.”
Harvest may be anywhere from October or November to next spring, depending on how the sunflower heads dry.
“They’ll be harvested with a standard combine,” Brent added.
The seeds will be sold for bird seed, and, Brent said, the crop did not take too much to prepare.
“We direct-seeded them like we do with the rest of our crops, so it really wasn’t much different,” he said.
People from throughout Idaho County and beyond have been making the jaunt off U.S. Highway 95 and onto Crossing Road to take spectacular sunflower view.
“We are really pleased with how they look this year,” said Brent, who is a 2004 graduate of Prairie High School in Cottonwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.