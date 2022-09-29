What could be better than a cookbook with recipes from Northwest farmers and ranchers? How about a book of recipes that highlights one of Idaho County’s own farming families?
Columbia Grain recently put out the “Field to Feast” recipe book for its customers in anticipation of the Balanced Bushel launch, Columbia Grain International’s first consumer bean line.
Featured in Field to Feast is the Tacke Family of New Century Farm in Greencreek.
A visit with Clark and Sara Tacke recently gave a more in-depth look at their family and their section under “Peas” in the cookbook.
Clark Tacke graduated from Prairie High School in 2006, and then Lewis Clark State College (LCSC) with a degree in diesel technology in 2008. He began farming in 2012. Sara McDonald graduated from Grangeville High School in 2008, and LCSC with a degree in business management in 2013 and a bachelor’s degree in social science in 2022. Aside from helping Clark manage the farm, Sara is currently employed at HUB International in Cottonwood as a Crop Account Manager. He is the son of Sue and Cliff Tacke, and she is the daughter of Mike and Nadine McDonald.
2022 was a big year for the Tackes as they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in February; in addition, 2022 is their 10th crop year.
“We both grew up in farm families, with many generations farming the Camas Prairie before us. We are currently fourth and fifth-generation farmers,” the duo said. “We both have had a lifelong interest in agriculture and knew it was something we wanted in our futures. Raising our family in the ag industry is what we both envisioned, and we are lucky that dream came to fruition. We want to encourage our boys to follow whatever path they find passion in, and hopefully, at least one, will also have the same love for farming that we do.”
Raising that next generation for the Tackes includes four sons: Corbyn, 11; Cael, 7; Cieran, 5; and Carsten, 2.
And since the Tackes are featured in the “Pea” section of the cookbook, how do peas play a part in their lives?
The family primarily grows wheat, malt barley, canola, pulse crops — garbanzo beans or chickpeas, peas — and grain hay on their farm.
“I don’t know that I can say we have a favorite because it’s always fun watching the process from planting to harvest, and how differently the crops develop during the season; however, garbanzo beans and peas are pretty neat because when you open the pods, the beans and peas look like what you’d find in the grocery store,” Clark and Sara agreed.
“And the boys do eat peas,” Sara smiled. “They love eating fresh peas out of the pod, and I like adding them to soups, stews, and other dinner meals.”
Sara said her mom, Nadine, “is the absolute best cook I know.”
“I’ve spent most of my adult life trying to get as skilled in the kitchen as she is,” Sara emphasized. “I enjoy preparing meals for my family and the harvest crew, but I really love to bake. Cookies don’t last long around our house.”
And between Sara and Clark, who is handier in the kitchen?
“I think it’s safe to say that I’m the better cook, unless you consider chili mac a delicacy,” laughed Sara. “However, Clark can make a pretty killer steak on the Traeger. The boys do enjoy helping me cook — but mostly eating. Constantly. Four growing boys require lots of groceries.”
