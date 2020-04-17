The Idaho YCC is a direct result of a desire by the beef cattle industry in Idaho to provide an in-depth training opportunity for beginning cattle producers in the state. This conference is a partnership with the Idaho Cattle Association, the University of Idaho College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, and University of Idaho Extension. The Idaho YCC was put together by a conference planning committee made up of representatives from the beef cattle industry, allied industry, and University of Idaho Extension. Committee members include Jesse Brown, Maddee Moore, Sara Somsen-Fowler, Bryan Anderson, Tianna Fife, Meranda Small, Sarah Baker, Carmen Willmore, Benton Glaze, and Jim Church.
