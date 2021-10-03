The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) is making $200 million available for timber hauling and harvesting businesses that experienced losses due to COVID-19.

Affected businesses can apply for aid through the USDA’s Farm Service Agency through Oct. 15.

“Our haulers and harvesters have experienced serious losses throughout the pandemic,” said Pete Madden, President and CEO of the U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities. “Many are independent businesses that even pre-pandemic experienced challenging work with issues ranging from inclement weather, increased costs, mill quotas and many other problems they face. Anything we can do to strengthen and support this sector is better for both affected businesses and the consumers of timber products.”

According to the USDA, the maximum amount a person or entity can receive directly is $125,000. Only individuals and businesses where 50 percent or more of its gross revenue comes from cutting timber, transporting timber, or processing wood on-site on the forest land (chipping, grinding, converting to biochar, cutting to smaller lengths, etc.) are eligible.

For program details, visit farmers.gov/pathh.

