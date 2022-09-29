The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $92,140 in grants to combat climate change across rural Idaho.
The grants will help small businesses in Idaho construct, renovate or purchase and install equipment for essential facilities in rural areas. It will help agricultural producers and rural small businesses purchase and install renewable energy systems and make energy efficiency improvements. The investments will help with energy audits, renewable energy technical assistance, and renewable energy site assessments.
• The family-owned KM Farms in Canyon County, Idaho is receiving $20,000 in grant dollars. This small row crop farm will aid the purchase and installation of a combination solar thermal/electric system in a newly constructed shop saving $8,000 per year.
• Bootleg Inc. will receive a $20,000 grant. This funding will be used to help purchase and install a combination solar thermal/electric system in a newly constructed shop. Bootleg Inc. is a family-owned small arms business located in Ada County, Idaho. The investment will generate electricity saving the business $8,000 per year.
• Craig L. Wheeler, of Craigside Downs LLC, a small family-owned hay producing business located in Ada County, Idaho is receiving a grant in the amount of $12,945. The company will purchase and install a ground mounted solar electric system and save $4,173 annually.
• The Farm LLC, a family-owned Vegetable & Melon farm located in Payette County, Idaho is receiving a grant for $20,000. The farm will purchase and install a combination solar thermal/electric system saving the business $13,333 in electric costs per year.
• Peter Boerma, an individually owned electric generation business in Teton County, Idaho will receive $19,195 in grant funding to purchase and install systems on farmers’ buildings to produce energy and save businesses $3,125 annually.
Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal and high-poverty areas. For information visit www.rd.usda.gov.
