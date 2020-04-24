On the first day of veterinary school, the dean walked into a crowded room and said, ‘Raise your hand if you came here because you love to work with animals.” He told everyone that they were in the wrong place, because, in this business, you deal more with people than you do animals. The exact subject Virgil was looking to avoid.
“And it turns out, he was exactly right.” he smiled.
Virgil grew up a half mile down the road from where he practices now. The same place his Grandpa Clem Frei (one of 17 children) had settled. Clem was just 13 years old when he came on a boat from Switzerland.
“Someone had told him to hide his money in his sock so he wouldn’t get robbed.” Virgil said skeptically, “We aren’t sure what happened exactly, but he ended up getting robbed.”
Clem had to spend a year in New York on a dairy before he earned enough to continue heading West. He was due in Seattle, but Clem found Ferdinand.
“I’m still not even sure why they came here (from Switzerland),” Virgil said. “Other than they just ran out of room for the kids.”
Virgil, a twin, is one of seven children born to Wilfred (Willy) and Emelia Frei. Willy was a carpenter and a dairyman. They owned 10 dairy cows (their youngest son grew that number to 70). They stored the milk in the old metal cream cans, sold it to the old creamery in Cottonwood where it was picked up and distributed by a milkman.
“Back then you had to milk according to the season of the year,” Virgil said, “You wanted your cows fresh right when school started, because in the summertime the milk consumption went down.”
According to Virgil, as a child, his life was structured, as per the norm with such large families. Everyone had their chores before school, and ones that followed. The boys, Virgil, Gary, Alan and Pat all slept in a room on the second floor of the family home. The girls, Debbie, Virginia (Virgil’s twin) and Susie shared a room on the main floor. The kitchen table in the Frei house was for meals, homework and prayers, all of which were done together, as a family. Things were tight financially so, “You ate everything on your plate and you also didn’t waste water with long showers,” Virgil said.
Three of his six siblings became doctors, so it was no surprise that Virgil would have similar interests.
“I loved the medicine part of it, but I would much rather work with animals,” Virgil laughed. “I guess Virginia, Gary and Debbie loved people more.”
Virgil admits that it was probably his dad’s dairy cows that helped spark his bovine science obsession. That, and James Herriot novels.
“I had the whole collection. The series was based off a poem,” Virgil said, which he can still recite. “All Creatures Great and Small, All Things Bright and Beautiful, and All Things Wise and Wonderful and the Lord God Made Them All.’ James Herriot was a vet in England and it was a collection of stories, like a diary he kept when he was practicing.”
Virgil graduated high school in 1973 and attended Carroll College in Helena, Mont., for four years. He was attending graduate school at Washington State University (WSU) with his focus on Genetics and Nutrition when he first applied to their veterinary program.
“I didn’t get in,” Virgil stated, “Oh, and it’s still an issue.”
He had the GPA and the other requirements. So, when Virgil found out that he wasn’t accepted, he went to see them in person.
“They said, ‘It’s because you didn’t have the recommended 200 hours with a veterinarian,” Virgil said. “A semantic issue. And, I never should have done this, but I asked them how they could keep me out on something that was based on a recommendation instead of a requirement. That’s a misnomer.”
Misnomer or not, that winter he put in his 200 recommended hours with the late, well-known Dr. Ray Turner in Lewiston.
“He was a real jolly guy. He always had a joke to tell,” Virgil recalled. “You could tell he loved what he was doing. If you weren’t doing something right, he wouldn’t put you down. He would just tell you and show you the right way.”
Hours under his belt, Virgil re-applied, was accepted, and graduated in 1982.
Right away, Virgil Frei was practicing on his own. Mom took the calls and small animals were seen in the basement of the house.
It was slight work, according to Virgil, but his white Chevy LUV was humming from farm to farm and he made a go of it on his own.
Virgil, his father, and eldest brother, Alan, built the Ferdinand Veterinary Clinic in 1985. In 1987, he married his “best friend for life,” Rose Hasenoehrl whom he had met at a Greencreek wedding. The two had six children: Alyssa, Zachary, Kimberly, Joshua, Nicole and Rachael.
Nutrition, Genetics & Reproductive Science
If you have zero interest in mineral intake, feeding ratios or the reproductive longevity of a heifer, you will once Virgil is done with you.
“I love it,” Virgil explained, “What you can do now on the reproductive end of beef cattle with ultrasounds, and genetic testing is exciting. Combining that with nutrition-- it just ties it all together for me.”
Virgil has been gathering data on the area’s livestock for decades. He has even gone as far as to develop a mineral supplement to address his findings.
“By doing an analysis of the livers of aborted fetuses,” Virgil said, “you can determine the mineral status of the cow. It’s a very accurate test.”
After 38 years of talking with producers and testing livers, Virgil has found that vitamin A and E deficiencies are some of the main issues he sees in the area’s cattle today.
“Vitamin A is high in green grass, if the ground isn’t too wet. The last several years, we’ve had wet springs.” Virgil said.
If there’s a vitamin shortage in the pasture, those deficiencies are likely compounded if feed is also inadequate.
“That hay you put up may be the prettiest green hay in the world, but the vitamin A in that hay only lasts about six months,” he said.
Virgil’s solution? An injectable or supplement that provides the needed vitamins. Nothing that most livestock producers haven’t heard before.
However, the mineral he has developed is created and continuously modified to fit the area livestock’s needs.
“I’ve had this mineral for 38 years and I’ve been tweaking it and tweaking it to match this area,” Virgil said. “An owner I visited just before I got back- we got to talking about vitamin A and Vitamin E , which I would say he was low in, it’s common now. He was feeding something with only 100,000 units, and my mixture is to 600,000 units.”
Virgil said he had obtained a sloughed calf liver from that producer and had sent it off, but was still waiting on the results.
“My biggest thing,” Virgil said, “I think people underestimate nutrition. When they lose a calf they think, ‘What disease do I have?’” I don’t think on disease anymore. It’s usually a nutrition problem.”
Future of the cattle industry?
Virgil speculates that within the next 10-20 years people will see a marked decrease in antibiotic use due to increased pressure by the public. This push will establish a reliance on genetics and nutrition to carry producers through.
“The type of nutrition the cow gets during the first trimester determines not only the quality of the immune system in her calf when born but also its rate of gain throughout life, it’s reproductive ability and longevity in the herd,” he explained.
The nutritional knowledge paired with the current DNA tests and the epigenetics can now help predict the biological traits in food animals, their reproductive ability and even quality of meat.
“They are getting very close to manipulating certain gene sequences to give you an animal that is much more resistant to bovine respiratory diseases, the leading cost of death in feedlot animals,” Virgil said.
Most of the Virgil’s work now is with large animals. After suffering a cerebral hemorrhage three years ago that affected his intrinsic memory, Virgil is no longer willing to perform surgeries on his small animal clients.
“I just couldn’t live with myself if they died because I forgot something, or couldn’t do it correctly,” Virgil said. “The larger animals, well they’re a little harder to screw up.”
There are no retirement plans on the horizon; Virgil said he will know when the time has come. And while his retirement may be spent in his wood shop or with his grandchildren, being a veterinarian isn’t just a job he chose, but a way of life, and, therefore, he will always be one.
“I’ll be around. I may not be around for calls like I used to be, but there will always be things to do,” Virgil said.
