CLEARWATER — In North Central Idaho, ranching and cattle raising is an enormous part of the history in the area. One family that has been ranching for multiple generations are the Wilsons.
Johnny and Jacquie Wilson from Clearwater have been ranching since 2000, keeping their family tradition alive. They are both originally from Clearwater, and with both sides coming from cattle raising families, giving them the skills needed to raise their own cattle one day.
Jacquie graduated from Grangeville High School in 1989, and then graduated college with a bookkeeping degree in 1994. Johnny graduated from Clearwater Valley High school in 1987, and then went to Central Wyoming College with a rodeo scholarship. They later got married in May of 1996, and lived away from home for a couple years. In 2004, they moved back to their hometown to be closer to their family.
Both Jacquie and Johnny are active in rodeo, with Johnny participating in bull riding since he was a teenager, and Jacquie participating in college. Johnny had various family members who participated in rodeo, as well, and even had an uncle make it to the National Finals Rodeo.
“I always knew how to ride horses, but never had enough money to do rodeo until college.” Jacquie reminisced.
Johnny and Jacquie have two sons together, Parker and Payton. Parker is a newly graduated student of University of Idaho, with a degree in natural resources. He is interning at an Oregon Weyerhauser location, which is an American timberland company.
Payton is a senior at Clearwater Valley High School this year, and helps around the ranch whenever his parents need him. He has been involved in wrestling ever since middle school, and is planning on going to state this year. When he was younger, he used to participate in mutton busting and various other rodeo events.
When it’s time to sell the cows, the Wilsons sell the whole cow, and don’t butcher their own meat. Then they take the calves and keep those for next year. The family usually has around 30 to 50 head a season.
When asked what the best part of ranching is, Jacquie explained, “It’s very rewarding to see the calves running around in the spring, seeing them all alive. In the spring, when all the calves are running around at night, we call that the calf races. It’s hilarious.”
When asked what the hardest part was, Jacquie said, “The hardest part is definitely when you lose one. It can be really tough.” Losing cows and calves can be detrimental to the profits, and it can also be disheartening as so much time is spent trying to keep the livestock safe. It is also hard for ranchers to keep ranching due to the fact that they don’t get subsidies like farmers do, Jacquie explained.
Ranching isn’t the only job that Jacquie and Johnny do. Johnny is a house painter, and Jacquie is a stay-at-home administrative assistant and bookkeeper for 5 Star Forestry, and has been since 2008. The couple also make leather bags, belts, and other accessories.
When asked what advice they would give those who are new to cattle, a couple of things came to mind.
“Buy when you have the cash, don’t borrow.” Jacquie said. “Start out small, don’t go big at the very beginning.” She advised not to take out any loans, as it would be hard to pay off the debts.
The Wilsons plan on continuing to ranch, and continuing the traditions that came before them.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.